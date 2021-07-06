<div class="header-container listicle-header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo">Logo</a><div class="listicle-title-counter"><progress id="main-progress" value="0"></progress><span id="js-image-counter" class="listicle-current-slide-counter">00/00</span><h2 class="listicle-post-title-header">Ranked! Ranked! The Very Best Marvel Villains (As We Get to Know 'Loki' Star Miss Minutes)

by Josh Plainse Jul 6th, 2021

WARNING: Spoilers for Loki! Disney+'s Loki has managed to do something the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not throughout twenty-three films: scare us. Not courtesy of pruning, multiple timelines, or even cults masquerading as bureaucratic organizations that control all of space and time. No, what scares us more than the Time Variance Authority is its mascot, the cartoon clock ala </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Schoolhouse Rock</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> or </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jurassic Park</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">’s Mr. DNA, </span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Miss Minutes</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. That bitch is up to something. She’s not a recording nor is she alive; to ominously quote the mischievous A.I. herself/itself, she’s “</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">uh, sorta both</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.” </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Episode 4 of </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Loki</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> pulled a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Wizard of Oz</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and revealed the Time-Keepers nothing but place-holders. So, who rules the TVA with an iron fist (not to be confused with another character)? As we get to know <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1561006-ranked-hollywoods-10-hottest-silver-foxes-including-owen-wilson-going-gray-for-loki" ><em>Loki</em>‘s star</a> </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Miss Minutes or await the arrival of Kang the Conqueror, let’s take a look back on perhaps the most lackluster aspect of the MCU: its villains. Not courtesy of pruning, multiple timelines, or even cults masquerading as bureaucratic organizations that control all of space and time. No, what scares us more than the Time Variance Authority is its mascot, the cartoon clock ala Schoolhouse Rock or Jurassic Park's Mr. DNA, Miss Minutes. That bitch is up to something. She's not a recording nor is she alive; to ominously quote the mischievous A.I. herself/itself, she's "uh, sorta both." 

Episode 4 of Loki pulled a Wizard of Oz and revealed the Time-Keepers nothing but place-holders. So, who rules the TVA with an iron fist (not to be confused with another character)? As we get to know Loki's star Miss Minutes or await the arrival of Kang the Conqueror, let's take a look back on perhaps the most lackluster aspect of the MCU: its villains. Most of the time they're as one-dimensional as an A.I. fed up with humanity—here are the big bads who haven't been that bad.

Disclaimer: these are just MCU bad guys, so no one from the Netflix shows, etc. Will be included. Apologies to Jessica Jones' Killgrave and Daredevil's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, you guys deserved better than to be cast aside…

Cover Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel Trailer Drop: 'Eternals,' The Performance Anxiety Of Superhero Squads (Because They've Never Worked When We Needed Them To…Until Now) Apologies to </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jessica Jones</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">’ Killgrave and </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Daredevil</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, you guys deserved better than to be cast aside… </span></p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Cover Photo: Marvel Studios</em></span></h6><h2 style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #999999;">Marvel Trailer Drop:<span style="color: #ff0000;"> <a style="color: #ff0000;" href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1569989-marvel-drops-trailer-eternals" >‘Eternals,’ The Performance Anxiety Of Superhero Squads (Because They’ve Never Worked When We Needed Them To…Until Now)</a></span></span></h2> <section data-total-images="14" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36249"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy-2.gif" alt="14. Adrian Toomes (Vulture)" width="480" height="197"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy-2.gif" alt="14. Adrian Toomes (Vulture)" width="480" height="197"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>14. Adrian Toomes (Vulture)</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Don't you just hate when the disgruntled employee (not the only one on this list) screwed over by the government, who sells alien tech on the black market and/or uses said tech to create a winged suit and cause mayhem, just so happens to be your crush’s dad? This is Peter Parker’s dilemma in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Spider-Man: Homecoming</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. The brilliance that is Michael Keaton—and pep talks like “I’ll kill you, and everyone that you love”—keep Vulture from being another cookie-cutter villain. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/iw-red-skull.gif" alt="13. Johann Schmidt (Red Skull)" width="600" height="280"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/iw-red-skull.gif" alt="13. Johann Schmidt (Red Skull)" width="600" height="280"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>13. Johann Schmidt (Red Skull)</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Long before that wonderful “guiding others to a treasure I cannot possess” meme referencing Red Skull’s tenure as the caretaker of the Soul Stone, Hugo Weaving played Johann Schmidt Aka Red Skull in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Captain America: The First Avenger</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. HYDRA has caused more than a few problems for the MCU. That said, Hitler’s science and tech division would have been nothing without its leader, said Skull. Like Captain America, Red Skull is a super soldier, disfigured by an earlier, more defective version of the Erskine’s serum. Sure, Weaving is a bit over-the-top in this role but you can’t play a guy who looks like that without the theatrics. </span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_f5ce4a8b728b8acc1abefda92a373acf_51e1506c_500.gif" alt="12. Alexander Pierce" width="500" height="210"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_f5ce4a8b728b8acc1abefda92a373acf_51e1506c_500.gif" alt="12. Alexander Pierce" width="500" height="210"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>12. Alexander Pierce </h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Robert-Fucking-Redford. </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Captain America: The Winter Solider</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is when things got real for the MCU; dealing with real-worldish things like the dangers of mass surveillance and brainwashed best friends. In it, Mr. Redford played a homage to his conspiracy thriller roots in Secretary Alexander Pierce, a high-ranking SHIELD official and member of the World Security Council who’s secretly HYDRA’s top dog (presumably). Thanks to him, HYDRA almost conquered the entire planet with massive Helicarriers that could eliminate anyone they deemed necessary with the press of a button. On top of that, seeing an Oscar-winner in Redford in a comic book movie solidified Marvel Studios as the real deal. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/main-qimg-6eb2a21d747858c3355255b71f3e1c19.gif" alt="11. Ego" width="540" height="226"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/main-qimg-6eb2a21d747858c3355255b71f3e1c19.gif" alt="11. Ego" width="540" height="226"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>11. Ego</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ah, daddy issues, the cornerstone of any good story. At the end of the first </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Guardians of the Galaxy</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> film, Peter Quill/Star-Lord handled the Power Stone with bursting and everyone wanted to know why. In </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, his father is a Celestial, the living planet Ego. Therefore, he’s half god. Delving deeper into Quill’s backstory, Ego was a mass murderer who went around the galaxy breeding and killing all his children who didn’t carry the “light.” Also, he purposefully gave Star-Lord’s mom cancer. Not even Kurt Russell’s charm can pull off a line like the one above. </span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_41c39d8ef28f6d9e2b255a961ada7ed9_f554b3df_540.gif" alt="10. Quentin Beck (Mysterio)" width="512" height="261"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_41c39d8ef28f6d9e2b255a961ada7ed9_f554b3df_540.gif" alt="10. Quentin Beck (Mysterio)" width="512" height="261"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>10. Quentin Beck (Mysterio)</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Even though Mysterio is a well-known comic book villain, somehow Jake Gyllenhaal convinced both Spidey and the audience that he was actually a hero? In </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Spider-Man: Far From Home</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, Quentin Beck, the disgruntled ex-Stark employee used his illusion tech to trick the world into believing the world was under attack by monsters from the multiverse, sets himself up as the next Iron Man, and reveals Spider-Man’s secret identity all in one movie. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_inline_p7yi30efkq1srf0at_500.gif" alt="9. The Winter Solider" width="500" height="203"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_inline_p7yi30efkq1srf0at_500.gif" alt="9. The Winter Solider" width="500" height="203"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>9. The Winter Solider </h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For non-comic-book readers James “Bucky” Barnes’ death in Captain America: The First Avengers was final. </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Captain America: The Winter Solider </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">adapted one of the greatest twists in its source material by bringing Sebastian Stan’s character back as a brainwashed super soldier with an affinity for knives. The film sees Steve Rogers grapple with the idea that his friend may be gone for good and then decide that no one, especially not a friend, is beyond saving. And in case that wasn’t clear, the recurring line “I’m with you until the end of the line” makes it so. The Winter Soldier specifically is on this list because he’s a villain that truly brings out the best and the worst of our heroes (especially Tony Stark/Iron Man in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Civil War</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">).</span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/grandmaster-winks.gif" alt="8. The Grandmaster" width="540" height="224"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/grandmaster-winks.gif" alt="8. The Grandmaster" width="540" height="224"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>8. The Grandmaster </h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Aside from Loki, Jeff Goldblum’s hedonistic Grandmaster is perhaps one of the MCU’s most charismatic villains. In </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Thor Ragnarok</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, Thor and Loki find themselves stranded on the trash planet Sakaar, which is ruled by Goldblum’s playful dictator who pits captured warriors against one another in the Contest of Champions. While the Grandmaster isn’t the film’s primary villain, he and his pardon stick are as threatening as one can imagine...until the “prisoners with jobs” spark a revolution. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_oo45roaglv1uerxcio5_500.gif" alt="7. Dormammu" width="500" height="211"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/tumblr_oo45roaglv1uerxcio5_500.gif" alt="7. Dormammu" width="500" height="211"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>7. Dormammu</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The ruler of the Dark Dimension may only show up in</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Doctor Strange </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">for a matter of minutes, but it’s long enough for audiences to realize how scary this Sour Patch Kid turned inter-dimensional entity, who wields apocalyptic amounts of supernatural power really is. He is the Cosmic Conqueror, the Destroyer of Worlds, and we will see him again. </span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy.gif" alt="6. Agatha Harkness" width="450" height="336"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy.gif" alt="6. Agatha Harkness" width="450" height="336"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>6. Agatha Harkness</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kathryn Hahn’s “noisy neighbor” was the perfect mainstream role for a largely overlooked actress. You aren’t sure of her at first but you like her nonetheless, even when she ends up being the envious witch, Agatha Harkness. While Wanda Maximoff herself is arguably the real villain of </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">WandaVision</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, Agatha is certainly exacerbated the situation in Westview and we wouldn’t have had it any other way. Besides, it’s not often villains get their own theme song. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/dd1c93c7f1ec48f486411534290e3626.gif" alt="5. Hela" width="500" height="208"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/dd1c93c7f1ec48f486411534290e3626.gif" alt="5. Hela" width="500" height="208"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>5. Hela</h2><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Thor: Ragnarok</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">’s Hela isn’t necessarily a complex villain. Following the death of Odin, Thor and Loki's sister, the Goddess of Death, escapes her prison and sets her sights on Asgard out of a sense of entitlement and spite. That said, Cate Blanchett struts the hel out of this role; wearing that ridiculous costume like she was born in it and making the absolute most out of paper-thin material—she's simply a whole lot of fun to watch. </span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_11" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="11"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">11/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy-1.gif" alt="4. Baron Helmut Zemo" width="480" height="270"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/giphy-1.gif" alt="4. Baron Helmut Zemo" width="480" height="270"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>4. Baron Helmut Zemo</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ex-Sokovian intelligence officer Helmut Zemo is the only villain to ever actually beat the Avengers and he did it without any sort of super powers. In </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Captain America: Civil War</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> he used Bucky Barnes's identity as the Winter Soldier to frame him, create a rift between Steve and Tony, and then intensify that rift by revealing that the Winter Soldier killed Tony’s parents. When Zemo returns in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, he steals the show, both with his dance moves, intellect, and motives you can’t help but respect.</span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></strong></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_12" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="12"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">12/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/original-1.gif" alt="3. Erik Killmonger" width="540" height="280"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/original-1.gif" alt="3. Erik Killmonger" width="540" height="280"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>3. Erik Killmonger</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The best villains have a point. Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Black Panther</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> calls out Wakanda for letting its people suffer for centuries; despite his twisted moral compass, he’s not wrong. Killmonger is a byproduct of mistakes made by T’Challa’s father and, as T’Challa attempts to take on the mantle of king, Killmonger is his worst nightmare: an opposing party with a claim to the throne whose oppressive message—to use Wakanda’s technology to free those suffering by any means necessary—is attractive to many. Killmonger is such a good villain that by the end of the movie, T’Challa alters his own approach at ruling to reflect Killmonger's, albeit in a more reasonable, less angry way. </span></p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_13" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="13"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">13/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/original.gif" alt="2. Thanos" width="540" height="220"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/original.gif" alt="2. Thanos" width="540" height="220"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>2. Thanos</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Some have said that Marvel has struggled to bring compelling villains to the MCU; however, iconic villains like Thanos would not only say otherwise but call himself “inevitable.” A good villain elevates their respective movie and pushing our heroes to their absolute limits; in that, Thanos takes the cake. Thanos’ presence looms over several MCU movies. When we get to know him in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Avengers: Infinity War</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, his population control logic and twisted sense of self-righteousness set him up as the most intimidating force in the MCU. Sure, the nut sack of a chin” is dumbed down in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Avengers: Endgame</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> but what can you do. </span></p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_14" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="14"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">14/14</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/loki_hit.gif" alt="1. Loki" width="480" height="199"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/marvel-villains/loki_hit.gif" alt="1. Loki" width="480" height="199"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>1. Loki</h2><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Loki, the</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> Thor</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> franchise gave us not only the greatest MCU villain but one of the greatest villains in movie history. Thanks in large part to Tom Hiddleston’s endearing performance, Odin’s adoptive son and God of Mischief is motivated by a “glorious purpose,” which is just a delusion manifested by a mountain of insecurities. This chip on his shoulder leads to him targeting Earth in 2012’s The Avengers before coming to appreciate, understand, and sacrifice himself for his brother Thor in </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Avengers: Infinity War</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. Thankfully, Loki’s popularity prompted Marvel to hit the reset button, allowing the 2012 version of this villain (even though he’s really not a villain in the series...) to headline Disney+’s </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Loki.</span></em></p></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <h2 style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #999999;">Mandatory TV Battles:</span> <span style="color: #ff0000;"><a style="color: #ff0000;" href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1562862-mandatory-tv-battles-wandavision-vs-the-mandalorian" >‘WandaVision’ vs. ‘The Mandalorian,’ Which Disney+ Series Made Its Universe Proud(er)</a></span></h2><p><em>Visit the <a href="https://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com/collections/mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong>Mandatory Shop</strong></span></a> for great deals on your very action
Avengers: Infinity War
Captain America
characters
comic book movies
Disney
drama
entertainment
film
Loki
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Studios
Marvel villains
streaming
televison
Thor: Ragnarok
Villains 