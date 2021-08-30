Mandatory Theories: 7 Things We’ve Learned About Iron Man’s Death and Captain America’s Timeline From the Ending of ‘Loki’ With Kang 

Tony’s Equation led to He Who Remains’ discovery of the Multiverse.

A recent piece of Loki concept art revealed Iron Man’s helmet on display in He Who Remains’ office. In Loki’s season 1 finale, He Who Remains explains that, in the 31st-century, a variant of himself (most likely Nathaniel Richards) discovered the multiverse at the same time as other versions of himself. This is what eventually led to the Multiversal War that the “pure of heart” He Who Remains won.

In Avengers: Endgame, when Tony discovers how to travel through time, he’s shown tinkering with a ring-like projection, which is similar to the Scared Timeline shown looped around the Citadel at the End of Time. That said, Tony’s equation concerning the Quantum Realm (where the TVA resides?) probably influenced the work of He Who Remains and, in turn, the creation of the TVA. It makes sense for him to respect Tony’s intellect.