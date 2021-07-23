Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory TV Battles: ‘Loki’ vs. ‘WandaVision’

by Josh Plainse

Turns out, two of Marvel’s three Disney+ entries, Loki and WandaVision, are both love stories. On the one hand, you have Vision asking oh-so-romantic things like “what is grief if not love persevering?” On the other, Loki describes love as a dagger; “it’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed.” 

Unnatural relationships are the heart of these shows but the body concerns itself with expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would appear Marvel Studios is in a creative flow state, conquering screens big and small as they set up one very in-particular conqueror. In some ways, Loki served more glorious of purpose than WandaVision. In others, WandaVision controlled our minds. Sorry, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but everyone knows you rank third. In this edition of Mandatory TV Battles, let’s pit Loki against WandaVision and see which is the superior Marvel series. 

In Loki, Tom Hiddleston mastered the art of the five-minute therapy sessions in-between CGI fights, determinism commentary, and fateful finales. WandaVision, while committed at first and featuring stellar performances, succumbs to the Marvel formula in a predictable finale. Loki is a full-fledged Marvel theme park ride that’s staggeringly detailed, makes no apologies, and offers up a mic-drop worth finale rivaling Planet of the Apes’ final shot, boding ill for the past, present, and future of its universe. If you’re a fan of the MCU you’ll have to have seen Loki moving into Phase Four. However, while WandaVision doesn’t concern itself with the future enough, Loki arguably worries too much about tomorrow. In short, another Loki as the man behind the TVA’s curtain would’ve made more sense thematically. 

Overall Winner: Loki

