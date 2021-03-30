Mandatory TV Battles: ‘WandaVision’ vs. ‘The Mandalorian,’ Which Disney+ Series Made Its Universe Proud(er)

Even causal consumers are aware of one terrifying truth: Disney owns everything (probably even you). In particular, the Mouse House lays claim to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm—two of the most bankable studios in the world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away have ventured from the big screen into television via Disney+. As the first live-action outings in their respective universe, WandaVision has helped to ignite Phase Four and The Mandalorian has revitalized Star Wars following a lackluster trilogy.

The Mandalorian feels like a complete story throughout two seasons (au revoir De bébé Yoda…) and WandaVision told its tale in one, both have altered the course of their brand and had a similar impact on pop culture; from the emojis, merchandise, and memes to the theories, cameos, and controversy. Obsession in a time when we needed it most. In this edition of Mandatory TV Battles, we pit WandaVision against The Mandalorian and see which Disney series makes its papa prouder.

1/8 Story/Concept Despite taking place in a galaxy far (you know the rest), The Mandalorian’s story pays homage to westerns of old; the lone wanderer, devoted to a creed, comes across someone/something that changes everything. In this case, that something is Baby Yoda AKA Grogu—the apple of our hearts...er eyes. Unable to reap the benefits of baby killing, the bounty hunter saves the little green bastard, learns about the Force, meets a few previously-animated characters, becomes a surrogate father, and ultimately hands Grogu off to a legendary Jedi while finally realizing the impracticality of wearing a helmet 24/7. How can you wink at people? Flirtation gone to waste. WandaVision revolves around Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch’s grief. A broken woman, unable to deal, inadvertently creates an idyllic reality inspired by the sitcoms she grew up watching. It’s also about love and letting go. Who doesn’t use TV to get over a breakup? Wanda just has the power to go about small-screen escapism literally. In addition to not wearing a helmet (making way for expression) and being shorter (which in this case is an unfair advantage), every episode of WandaVision builds well enough to leave the viewer frustrated each time the screen reads “please stand by.” The Mandalorian has a great story, but it draws from things we’ve seen before. WandaVision utilizes a fresh concept. Winner: WandaVision

2/8 Costumes WandaVision dresses its cast in ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and contemporary attire (sweatpants and all). On top of that, you have the wardrobe of a witch—Wanda’s being the chicest —and your typical superhero spandex. All of which are on point. That said, The Mandalorian takes place in fricking space; various species requiring different degrees of makeup, tunics, body armor, etc. WandaVision and The Mandalorian’s impressive budgets allow them both to deliver the goods. The Mandalorian just paints a picture of more goods. See next GIF. Winner: The Mandalorian



3/8 Effects/Action With $25 million per episode (across nine episodes), WandaVision looks g-o-o-d. From the magic to the hex and more magic, Marvel money is on full display. The sets, recreating sitcoms of yesteryear are also extremely impressive. However, The Mandalorian’s use of practical effects combined with blasters, spaceships, lightsabers, and more space stuff supersedes superheroes. Cmon, look at Boba Fett light up those stormtroopers. Even though its budget (only $12.5 million per episode) is a tad smaller, The Mandalorian makes full use of it; not just creating a town but an entire galaxy. It’s more impressive by design. Winner: The Mandalorian

4/8 Core Duo Love is the keyword here. We’re pitting Din Djarin’s love for Grogu against Wanda’s love for Vision. In other words, the relationship between a masked bounty hunter and his puppet against a witch and her (sex) robot. You gotta give this one to the chemistry between Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Simmer down internet, we still have love for the little guy. Winner: WandaVision



5/8 Villain As Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring, Giancarlo Esposito inhabits one of the greatest TV antagonists of all-time. Moff Gideon may be intriguing, at first, with his Darksaber and loyalty to a fallen Empire, but he ends up feeling like a Fring wannabe. On the other hand, Kathryn Hahn’s “noisy neighbor” is the perfect mainstream role for a largely overlooked actress. You aren’t sure of her at first but you like her nonetheless, even when she ends up being the envious witch, Agatha Harkness. Shootout to Hahn for finally being recognized for the national treasure that she is. Winner: WandaVision

6/8 Score All of those fantastic WandaVision theme songs aside (the homage to Malcolm in the Middle being a personal favorite), the show’s score is more or less a typical Marvel. The Mandalorian’s score stays with you. You hear it in your dreams as you hunt for bounties. You hum it in the supermarket as you shop for groceries. It’s become such a cornerstone of your life that your Ipods are now made out of beskar. All hail Ludwig Goransson. Winner: The Mandalorian



7/8 Cameos/Special Appearances By Remember when everyone thought WandaVision’s Quicksilver switcheroo with Evan Peters was going to mean bigger and better things for the X-Men? Nope. That character was just a boner joke. While it’s cool to see Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis we wanted Doctor Strange or Reed Richards; WandaVision’s cameos are a letdown. Thankfully, The Mandalorian not only throws Boba Fett into the mix but previously-animated characters like Ashoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze. It expands the Star Wars universe by fleshing out beloved characters and redeeming others. The paradigm of the latter being, of course, the epic return of the Jedi himself, Luke Skywalker. Winner: The Mandalorian

8/8 Impact On Respective Universe (Or Galaxy) So many felt Disney mishandled Star Wars. Many now wish Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni would’ve been the ones to helm the sequel trilogy. The Mandalorian gave fans everything they wanted from a fresh lead character in Din Djarin, capitalizing on what Star Wars has already done right. Luke’s cameo in the season two finale is criticized as fan service by some but it made thousands of diehards cry. Why? Because thirty years ago, the technology didn’t exist to paint Luke as a proper badass; Star Wars: The Last Jedi was supposed to finally show him for the Jedi Master that he is. It doesn’t. The Mandalorian brought fans back to a galaxy far, far away the right way. WandaVision sets the MCU up thematically but people were already okay with the universe. Winner: The Mandalorian

WandaVision represents a daring amount of creativity on behalf of Marvel. However, Star Wars needed help. The Mandalorian helps. Somehow, it captures the look and feel of the original trilogy while feeling completely its own. Its most recent finale is ridiculously satisfying (something that can’t necessarily be said for WandaVision). It’s a blueprint for how to handle nostalgia without pandering. Because of it, Lucasfilm has shifted its approach to the IP— more shows/spinoffs like it are on the way. This is the way.

Overall Winner: The Mandalorian

