Mandatory TV Battles: Who Had the Better Pilot ‘Superman & Lois’ vs. ‘Smallville’

Life’s a little different in Smallville. For comic book fans, or perhaps just longtime fans of The CW (previously known as The WB), there’s something truly nostalgic about a mailbox labeled “Kent Farm.” 20 years ago, Smallville launched the aforementioned network’s string of DC superhero adaptations with Superman’s 10-season origin story. While Smallville certainly isn’t as acclaimed as its offspring, it’s nonetheless respected by the Arrowverse. Now, Superman & Lois brings Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) back to Smallville and, coming from someone nauseated by cable’s brand of melodrama, holy blonde-haired cheerleader, Batman! is it good. So, in honor of what was and what is, we compare how different life actually is in Smallville; pitting Superman & Lois’ pilot against Smallville.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros./The CW

1/7 Clark Kent Tom Welling plays a young Clark in Smallville and Hoechlin rotates between spectacles and tights in Superman & Lois . Having already played the character in Supergirl, Hoechlin is much more comfortable in the role than Welling was back in 2001. Still, Hoechlin is playing a seasoned Clark/Superman while Welling is playing an awkward adolescent—we just want to see him join the football team and get the girl. If we don’t root for Welling, Smallville doesn’t go on for 10 seasons. It’s easy to root for Hoechlin when he's already saving the day. Winner: Smallville

2/7 Love Interest(s) Romance is cornerstone of The CW. Revolving around Clark’s formative years, Smallville is as much a show about young love as it is action. The whole teen heartthrob schtick (contrived shirtless scenes abound) may borderline cringe in retrospect but it wouldn’t be the 00s’ without Lifehouse melodies. Smallville’s pilot is fully-equipped with an essential love triangle featuring Clark, Lana, and her dickish quarterback boyfriend. As far as love interests are concerned, Superman & Lois’ titular characters already have an established relationship and one pair of antsy teenagers is no substitution for an iconic high-school sweetheart. Besides, we dare not antagonize/awaken the wrath of “Clana” shippers (writing fan fiction in their 40s). Winner: Smallville



3/7 Other Characters Superman & Lois’ characters are well-rounded; from its fully-realized central pair to Jon and Jordan being more than just caricatures of jock and emo archetypes. However, General Sam Lane, Captain Luther, and Lana are weak—Ms. Lang the banker has nothing on the nice girl who spends her evenings in a graveyard. Overall, Smallville is chock-full of memorable characters out the gate; from Jonathan and Martha to Lionel and Lex. The latter’s relationship with Clark being one of the show’s most dynamic aspects. Don’t get us wrong, Superman & Lois’ characters are great but Smallville simply has more. In other words, nostalgia wins out. Winner: Smallville

4/7 Plot Smallville’s pilot sees Clark being told about his true heritage, dealing with his crush for Lana, and the implementation of a “freak of the week” format. It’s predictable and dated. Superman & Lois covers largely uncharted territory; Clark trying to balance being a hero and a father to two teenage boys, who may or may not follow in their father’s footsteps. On top of that, a cosplaying Luther (ala Master Chief) shows up, Smallville is plagued by corporate America and in need of Lois Lane. R.I.P. Jonathan and Martha Kent. Winner: Superman & Lois



5/7 Costumes Smallville’s flannel and letterman jackets are that of legend. However, Superman & Lois features two Superman suits in its first episode. The first one is shown in a flashback to Superman’s early days and is a reference to the Max Fleischer Superman cartoon from the 1940s. The next suit is completely new. Everything else in Superman & Lois looks and feels real and, more importantly, modern. How good the show looks is thanks to its insane budget. Winner: Superman & Lois

6/7 Effects Superman & Lois is as Superman-y as things have ever been on television. Falling just short of a big-budget film, the show exhibits color-grading/cinematography reminiscent of Man of Steel (#HenryCavillIsMySuperman), flying that breaks the sound barrier and a whole lot of scale. Smallville is bright, vibrant, and not very cinematic. Superman & Lois doesn’t even feel like a CW show, using the same visual effects team associated with Marvel’s Disney+ shows. Winner: Superman & Lois



7/7 Tone Without alluding to Superman’s origin, Superman & Lois is more down to Earth. Lois and Clark are dealing with some heavy stuff. In the wake of Martha’s death, Jon and Jordan (who suffers from social anxiety) find out that their father is Superman. This show’s Smallville has meth labs. Smallville has vengeful geeks. Superman & Lois is moody and dark, exploring the dichotomy of small-town idealism and an existential black hole. Smallville is often corny. Winner: Superman & Lois

It would’ve been easy allowing Superman & Lois to sweep all the above categories (which is why it didn’t)—its pilot is fucking magic; capitalizing on what people already know and giving them plenty they don’t. Feeling like the first act of a movie, the episode’s pacing earning the viewer’s investment. Even without a “Save Me” theme song, Superman & Lois’ already something special (with a ridiculously cinematic score) and a prime example of what can be accomplished on cable. Smallville will always have a place in our angsty hearts but Superman & Lois, if it can maintain the quality of its pilot, will be everyone’s go-to Superman show. Life is very different in Smallville.

Overall Winner: Superman & Lois

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.