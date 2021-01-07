Holy Doppelgänger, Batman! Great Dane Garners Internet Fame Because of Superhero Resemblance

They say dogs and their owners often resemble one another. If that were true in this case, it would be doubly awesome. Instead, a Great Dane from Quebec City, Quebec, has garnered a massive social media following because he looks like none other than…Batman.

The Canadian canine’s name is Enzo and he boasts an astounding 37.8K followers on Instagram. At an impressive 150 pounds, the furball isn’t too far off from the Dark Knight’s size. He has the signature black coat, pointy ears, and a very serious yet wise mug. All that’s missing is the cape.

Most of his account’s photos feature the imposing pooch staring off into the distance, as if scanning the horizon for someone to save from danger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enzo (@enzo.greatdane)

While Great Danes can be skittish, “Enzo’s more brave and courageous,” Danny Lemay, Enzo’s owner, told The Dodo. “He likes to impose himself, bark very loudly and guard the house.”

But the dog also has a sweet, cuddly side, which has become more and more important as his celebrity status skyrockets. Now, when Enzo and Lemay head out for walks, they’re frequently stopped for snaps and snuggles.

Maybe Hollywood will take a clue from this pup’s star turn on the internet and cast him in the next Batman film. We’ve all had enough of the tall, dark, and handsome dudes playing the Caped Crusader. It’s time to fill the role with a fresh – and furry – face.

Cover Photo: @enzo.greatdane (Instagram)

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.