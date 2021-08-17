Meanwhile on TikTok: Scarlett Johansson Look-Alike Has Us Doing Double Takes
Scarlett Johansson isn’t on TikTok, which is a shame. But the next best thing – her doppelganger – is, and the resemblance is so uncanny we can almost convince ourselves we’re staring down the Black Widow herself.
Her name is Kate Shumskaya, and she’s an influencer from Russia who goes by the nickname Kate Johansson. With hair hues and a pouty mouth almost identical to the award-winning actress, she’s garnered an incredible 8.3 million followers on the popular social media platform.
Check out a few of her videos.
@mimisskate♬ Stromae Alors on Danse – @mimisskate♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read @mimisskate@hometiddleston♬ scream n shout – favsoundds
We know in our brains she’s not Scarlett Johansson, but our fantasy selves can’t tell the difference. If it’s between nothing or a Scar-Jo look-alike, we’ll take the latter any day. Even better, we’ll just sit back and imagine what a threesome with the Johansson twins might look like…
Cover Photo: @mimisskate (TikTok)
