Meanwhile on TikTok: Kylie Jenner Shares What She Eats in a Day (And We Don’t Believe a Word of It)
Kylie Jenner has a bangin’ body. About that, there can be no debate. So how does the celeb stay so sexy? (Aside from superior genes?) Well, you’re about to find out, thanks to a new TikTok by the cosmetics mogul.
Titled “What I eat in a day,” the video, which is set to boyfriend Travis Scott’s 2016 bop “Goosebumps,” shows clips of every single morsel that passes Jenner’s lips.
@kyliejennerwhat i eat in a day
♬ need to know x goosebumps longer version DJ Lilli – DJ Lilli
The 23-year-old kicks off the day with a big bowl of yogurt, granola, blueberries, and raspberries, garnished with a sprig of mint. To wash it all down, she has a sizeable mug of something green and frothy, probably a matcha beverage. Between meals, she hydrates with coconut water (served in a real coconut, of course). At lunch time, she chows down on a chopped salad. Later, she snacks on red grapes and sips lemon water infused with blk.water’s fulvic drops. Dinner features a cheese-slathered penne pasta plus grilled asparagus and a side salad.
That all sounds awfully healthy (and boring!) but the young entrepreneur apparently has a sweet tooth and she isn’t afraid to indulge it. For dessert, she bakes up fresh chocolate chip cookies. (No word on how many she eats, but there’s no way we could stop at one.)
All that is how she maintains a body like this:
While we don’t fully believe anyone in their 20s eats this healthfully on a regular basis, we don’t really care what she eats as long as she continues to share her breathtaking bod with the rest of us on the internet.
Photos: @kyliejenner (TikTok)
