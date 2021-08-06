Kylie Jenner Gets Dipped in Gold For Topless Birthday Post on Instagram, Somehow Our Wish Came True
Kylie Jenner is golden. Literally. The reality TV star and cosmetics mogul went all out – and nearly nude – for a promotional Instagram pic announcing the release of her all-gold Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection.
Doused in metallic body paint, the soon-to-be 24-year-old seductively cupped her breasts as gold dripped down her body to her itty-bitty thong.
View this post on Instagram
“ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!!” she captioned the pic, “and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday…”
The big day, Aug. 10, is always a personal and professional celebration for the Leo; every year her birthday brings a new makeup release.
While we couldn’t care less about the makeup, we gladly welcome more sexy pics like this one, no matter what the occasion, on her Instagram. We only wish that next time, she opts for her birthday suit only.
Cover Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
