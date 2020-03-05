Culture / Entertainment
Batmobile

New Batmobile Straight Out of ‘Mad Max,’ Unlikely Fuel Efficient and Sends Clear Message Batman Is No Wuss

by Mandatory Editors

The Batmobile is getting an upgrade. Director Matt Reeves tweeted three photos of Batman’s new trademark vehicle yesterday, giving fans of the comic book hero a glimpse at the Caped Crusader’s sweet ride. Its vintage design and muscle car aesthetic immediately drew comparisons to Mad Max and The Fast and the Furious. (Meaning: it’s not fuel-efficient and announces Batman’s badassery on arrival.) The Batmobile won’t be the only way the Dark Knight (played this time by Robert Pattinson) will get around, though; rumor has it he’ll also be zipping through Gotham on a motorcycle, the likes of which should be equally eye-popping. The Batman, which costars Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) swoops into theaters on June 25, 2021.

