Mandatory Combat Battles: Cobra Kai’s Johnny Lawrence vs. The Karate Kid’s Daniel LaRusso

Cobra Kai’s season three episode, “Now You’re Gonna Pay,” sees Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) interviews for a job; the employer notices he didn’t fill out the part about “prior arrests” on his application: “Hey, we’re just a couple of guys talking here, what are we dealing with? Petty theft?”

“Alright. Well, most recently I was arrested for public intoxication, assault, and battery, willful destruction of property (not necessarily in that order), and a year ago I was arrested for assaulting a minor,” says Johnny. “Well, technically multiple minors. Those kids were real pricks.”

If Johnny had a time machine, would he go back and beat up a young Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)? Absolutely. He’d strike first. Strike hard. No mercy. Even Mr. Miyagi ruffed up kids. That said, this Mandatory Combat Battle will not speculate as to whether 17-year-old Daniel could hold his own against a 50-year-old man. Instead, we’ll examine how Johnny, who was once the antagonist of The Karate Kid, has become the protagonist of Cobra Kai. Is he a better hero than Daniel was 30 years ago? Or is the latter still cheating his way to the top? Let’s find out.

1/7 Mentor-protégé Relationship The protagonist of every combat drama (or dramedy) yearns for a mentor-protégé relationship even if they don’t know it. Young Daniel happened upon eccentric handyman and Okinawan karate master, Mr. Miyagi. Cobra Kai’s Johnny finds his first student in Miguel Diaz—an underprivileged “dweeb” not unlike Daniel in that first film. Both duos met in the apartment complex where one (or both) of them live (d). While Miyagi teaches Daniel the balance of “wax on, wax off,” Johnny tells Miguel “don’t be a pussy.” It’s a tough call but we’d be remiss if we didn’t honor the legendary ray of sunshine above. Winner: Daniel LaRusso

2/7 The Bigger Underdog When Daniel moved to Reseda in 1984, he lacked the affluence and social clout to prevent being bullied by the Cobra Kai dojo. Mr. Miyagi taught him karate, leading to his victory (and Johnny’s devastating defeat) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Like Rocky before him and Kurt Sloane after, it was easy to root for Daniel LaRusso. The brilliance of Cobra Kai is its humanization of Johnny Lawrence. In 1984, Johnny was a spoiled rich kid, yes, with an abusive father and an awful sensei in John Kreese (but more on that later). After losing to a less-experienced fighter (courtesy of an illegal kick), Johnny’s life spiraled downward—he drank away his decades, knocked up a girl, abandoned her and his son Robbie, and is completely broke. So, bullied Jersey kid vs. 50-year-old loser haunted by his high-school glory days? No contest. Winner: Johnny Lawrence



3/7 The Cooler Car Cars play a huge role in this universe. In the first film, Mr. Miyagi rewards Daniel with the famous “wax on, wax off” 1947 Ford. That memory/anecdote is the reason Daniel “kicks the competition” with LaRusso Auto Group. Once Daniel and Johnny’s rivalry flares back up in Cobra Kai, Louis LaRusso and his buddies destroy Johnny’s Firebird (R.I.P.). As a result, Daniel gives Johnny a 2009 Dodge Challenger from his lot to make amends. In season two, Johnny uses the money he’s earned from his dojo to customize his “Cobra Kai Challenger” with decals, badges, stitched logos, and black rims. Badass. Winner: Johnny Lawrence

4/7 Love Interest Daniel falls for high school cheerleader/ultimate “girl next door” Ali Mills. Cobra Kai’s Johnny takes a liking to the actual girl next door, Miguel’s mom, Carmen (while still harboring a 30-year-old crush on Ali). As a minor character, Carmen occupies the same space as Daniel’s mom, Lucille, in the first film. She’s a fricking angel, plagued by a string of less-than-satisfactory men. Unfortunately for Carmen, Ali’s level of “girl next door” permeates Cobra Kai despite the character appearing in only a couple of episodes. She’s arguably the catalyst for Daniel and Johnny’s rivalry—Daniel “stole” Ali from Johnny. In The Karate Kid/Cobra Kai universe, Ali Mills is perhaps as fabled a figure as Mr. Miyagi himself. Winner: Daniel LaRusso



5/7 Character Arc As a sensei, Johnny embraces the “strike first, strike hard, no mercy” mantra he learned from John Kreese. He knows that in a cruel world you sometimes have to be the aggressor. However, as reflected in his life and the lives of other former Cobra Kai members, he learns that the “no mercy” part of Cobra Kai’s mantra has no place in society. Johnny remains a flawed character, clinging to '80s stereotypes, but he’s no Kreese. Johnny truly cares about his students and their future, telling them, “it doesn't matter if you're a loser, or a nerd, or a freak! All that matters is that you become badass!" which gives them the confidence to stand up to their bullies. As the series progresses, Johnny confronts his past and becomes a better teacher and man. He grows. Sure, The Karate Kid’s Daniel learned a bunch of life lessons about balance and “grew” but that’s only because he had the best karate/life teacher who ever lived: Mr. Miyagi Winner: Johnny Lawrence

6/7 Fiercer Opponents Daniel didn’t just win the All Valley Karate Tournament, he won at life: a loving wife, family, and lavish lifestyle. Johnny (who has the equivalent of nothing at the beginning of Cobra Kai) still holds a grudge against Daniel—especially since the latter takes a sympathetic, charitable approach to Johnny. When Johnny reopens Cobra Kai, Daniel's PTSD kicks in and he takes it as a declaration of war, leading to the formation of Miyagi-Do Karate. Therefore, a struggling-to-make-ends-meet Johnny has to contend with the competition of Miyagi-Do. The original dick (Kreese) even shows up to "help" but ultimately steals Johnny’s students, dojo, and son. In a sense, Johnny ends up having to battle two dojos. The Karate Kid’s Daniel only had to fend off one dojo. On top of that, the stakes are just much higher in Cobra Kai—everyone beats the living shit out of each other. Winner: Johnny Lawrence



7/7 Finishing Move: (Illegal) Crane Kick vs. Dated Insults Was Daniel’s crane kick in The Karate Kid illegal? The short answer is yes. Daniel struck Johnny in the face, something that is listed as not permissible by the referees. Common rules for real-life youth karate tournaments even call bullshit. Light contact is permissible but full-on blows are against the rules. Daniel should not have received a point but a warning, giving Johnny the opportunity to (probably) win. That ending is an astute and intentional metaphor for Cobra Kai: everyone is the hero of their own story. Cobra Kai critiques nostalgia by making Johnny the protagonist; someone who’s stuck in the '80s. He listens to the same music, knows nothing about technology, and uses the same vernacular. Much like the things that come out of Johnny’s mouth, Daniel’s crane kick is a dated insult, one that Cobra Kai has no problem mocking. Winner: Johnny Lawrence

Johnny doesn’t benefit from the teaching of Mr. Miyagi or enjoy the warm embrace of Ali Mills (well, actually he kind of does) but his story is more relatable, his character more complex (and quotable), and his car is way cooler. Cobra Kai’s protagonist benefits from masterful writing that walks the tonal tightrope between The Karate Kid and satire. Some will argue that Daniel and Johnny are duel protagonists of Cobra Kai. Those people would be wrong. Johnny sucker punches audiences in the face with the show’s central message: combat, like life, is unforgiving…

But be compassionate anyway.

Overall Winner: Johnny Lawrence

