Have We Been Stuck Inside a ‘WandaVision’ Hex For the Last Year? (27 Clues It’s All Just a Bad Dream)

by Josh Plainse

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch inadvertently turns the town of Westfield into a sitcom reality aka the Hex; its inhabitants fall under her control and become trapped. Watching WandaVision these past couple of months (socially-distanced and/or quarantined), one can’t help but think: have I been stuck inside a Hex this last year? Playing a character other than myself in an alternate reality that has been broadcast like a sick joke?

As far as we know, our synthezoid love interests (sex dolls) are fully-functional. Still, 2020, and now, 2021 haven’t exactly been business as usual. With WandaVision as our template, here are 27 clues it’s all just been a bad dream.

Cover Photo: Marvel Studios

