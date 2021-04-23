9 Mandatory Predictions for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Finale (and What It Means for Bad Cap)

Taking place after Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers’ passing of the shield to Sam Wilson, Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Captain America’s legacy loom over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The surprising miniseries has tackled nationalism, race relations, the ambiguity of perspective, and meme-worthy dance moves (thanks Baron Zemo). All of this set against a comic-book backdrop featuring a cameo by legendary rug-cutter herself, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Following episode 5, “Truth,” a lot of loose ends need to be tied up. The Flag-Smashers aim to take out the Global Repatriation Council, Sam Wilson debates taking on the mantel of Captain America, Bucky Barnes has some explaining to do, and John Walker AKA Bad ‘Cap’ is a few cards short of a full deck. In addition to an age-old question (what’s in the box?), will all of these mysteries pay off in a satisfying finale (unlike WandaVision)? Here are 9 Mandatory predictions for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

1/9 Joaquín Torres Will Become the Falcon Episode 1 introduced Sam’s sidekick, Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez). In episode 5, Sam tells Joaquín to keep the wings that were damaged by John Walker—hinting at the latter’s comic storyline in which he takes of the mantle of the Falcon beside Sam’s Captain America. It seems more than likely Joaquín will come soaring into the final battle fully equipped with a new pair of wings.

2/9 Bucky Will Open Up to Yori More of the most engaging aspects of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Bucky’s attempts to make amends; carrying around Steve’s book listing those he’s wronged as the Winter Soldier. In episode 5, Sam gives his bro a bit of tough love, saying he hasn’t been making amends, he’s been avenging. In short, Bucky needs to reach out to those who need closure from him, starting with Yori Nakajima—the old man we met in episode 1, whose son, RJ, was an unfortunate bystander of Bucky’s Winter Soldier antics. The mysterious circumstances of RJ’s death have tortured Yori and Bucky will inevitably build up the courage to come clean. Given the fact that Yori has also secured Bucky a promising love interest, he owes him that much.



3/9 The Power Broker Reveal In episode 3, we learn that a figure referred to as “the Power Broker” has been manufacturing Super Soldier Serum (which the Flag-Smashers stole). Coincidentally, our heroes are reunited with Sharon Carter in the same episode, who claims to have not been pardoned for past crimes despite never asking...and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in Madripoor. Sharon has done a plethora of suspicious things including working with Georges Batroc (who wants to kill Sam) and, in turn, the Flag-Smashers. Fans have suspected she’s the Power Broker from the start and given Marvel’s recent track record for unveiling the obvious/less-than shocking (*cough* WandaVision’s Agnes), She probably is. Although, the Power Broker could be turn out to be Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine or someone like Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt).

4/9 Thunderbolts (And Zemo's Future) In episode 5, Wakanda’s Ayo and the Dora Milaje apprehend Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and says that he will live out the rest of his days in prison. If Zemo doesn’t play a role in the series’ showdown in NYC, Marvel will likely tease his future at the end of the finale. Best guess: he’ll end up at the Raft prison from Captain America: Civil War, where Thunderbolt Ross will make him, and a handful of other dangerous prisoners, an offer to join his “Thunderbolts”—a team not unlike DC’s Suicide Squad. Much like how The Mandalorian teased The Book of Boba Fett at the end of season 2, Thunderbolts will be teased in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s post-credits scene.



5/9 Isaiah's Grandson and the Young Avengers After meeting the forsaken African American super soldier, Isaiah Bradley, in episode 2, Sam revisits Isaiah in episode 5. The two discuss the legacy of Captain America being about “blonde hair and blue eyes” and how “they will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they did, no self-respecting Black man would ever wanna be.” This further contextualizes Sam’s decision to give up the shield and his trepidation moving forward. That said, based upon another scene with Sam and Isaiah seen in the mid-season sneak peek, Sam will try and find justice for the Super Soldier (or at least discuss his inevitable decision to be Captain America). In the comics, Isaiah’s grandson, Eli, has heightened abilities due to his grandfather’s blood; therefore, Marvel will probably use Sam and Isaiah’s story to pave the way for Eli’s role in the Young Avengers.

6/9 New Suit for Sam In episode 5, Bucky asked the Wakandians for a favor before showing up in Louisiana to give Sam a suitcase. Not since Se7en has an audience been so trolled by “what’s in the box?” At the end of the episode, Sam opens the case but the camera doesn’t reveal what’s inside. Because Sam’s Falcon suit is out of commission (and not in his possession), this case will most likely contain a new vibraniam suit comparable to Sam’s Falcon/Captain America suit from the comics.



7/9 Another War Machine Appearance Why wouldn’t Don Cheadle return as Lieutenant Colonel James Rhodes? It’s what the people want.

8/9 John Walker Will Become U.S. Agent First off, #NotOurCap. John Walker has annoyed us, taken super-soldier serum, and desecrated the shield. The U.S. government has stricken from him the title of Captain America and given him a less-than-honorable discharge. Still, in episode 5’s mid-credits scene, John can be seen building a cosplay shield; looking to redeem himself and get revenge on Karli Morgenthau for killing his partner in crime, Lemar Hoskins AKA Battlestar. In the finale, John will show up in a makeshift costume reflecting his comic book moniker U.S. Agent. He’ll probably kill a boatload of Flag-Smashers before sparing Karli and realizing the error of his ways...maybe. Or maybe he’ll just start working for Allegra de Fontaine/Madame Hydra and lead the Dark Avengers.



9/9 Steve Rogers? Where is the old guy? Is he on the moon? In a different timeline? Hiding out? Dead? The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has made it very clear that “Steve’s gone.” However, rumors have circulated online stating that Chris Evans will return as Steve in the near future, it may not be in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; however, the series may end with a hint to his whereabouts.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.