Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! Our Favorite Superhero Duos in Honor of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Finally Dropping on Disney+

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Disney 

If you’re a fan of superheroes, Disney adding Marvel into the mix was one of the best things to ever happen. Recently, Disney + launched its first foray into the superhero world with the highly addictive, highly praised WandaVision. They followed that up with the Captain America spin-off The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It’s about the pairing of the aforementioned Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the adventures they get into together.

In honor of this new duo, we figured the time was right to rank our favorite superhero pairings of all-time. DC and Marvel are both present in the rankings you’ll find below.

Runaway Ronald: Statue of McDonald’s Mascot Clown Stolen, And Yes They Actually Want it Back

Meanwhile in Florida: Horny Man Arrested For Making Furry Love to Stuffed Animals at Local Target Asks ‘Is It News If There’s No Surprise?’

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.