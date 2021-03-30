Ranked! Our Favorite Superhero Duos in Honor of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Finally Dropping on Disney+

If you’re a fan of superheroes, Disney adding Marvel into the mix was one of the best things to ever happen. Recently, Disney + launched its first foray into the superhero world with the highly addictive, highly praised WandaVision. They followed that up with the Captain America spin-off The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It’s about the pairing of the aforementioned Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the adventures they get into together.

In honor of this new duo, we figured the time was right to rank our favorite superhero pairings of all-time. DC and Marvel are both present in the rankings you’ll find below.

1/8 8) Daredevil and Elektra Daredevil is a blind martial arts master and Elektra is a trained assassin. Together, they’re pretty scary. You wouldn’t want to run into either in a dark alley after committing a crime.

2/8 7) Batman and Robin One of the most well-known duos of all time, it’s also one of the lamest. Batman is a proverbial dark night. He’s a night-stalking, brooding badass. Robin is a goofy, squeaky-voiced tagalong dweeb.



3/8 6) Luke Cage and Iron Fist Luke Cage is the superhero equivalent of Bruce Willis’ character from Unbreakable. Teamed up with Iron Fist and his martial arts skills and literal, glowing iron fist, this is a pretty formidable duo.

4/8 5) Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy While definitely not superheroes, this combination of the manic, baseball bat-wielding Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is pretty awesome. Harley Quinn brings the ruckus and Poison Ivy brings an ability to control plants. What’s not to love?



5/8 4) Rocket Raccoon and Groot We’re not completely confident that a wise-cracking raccoon and a giant tree-like creature that loves to say his own name is a superhero duo, but we don’t care. If you’re caught in an interstellar jam, who would you rather save you than these two?

6/8 3) Deadpool and Cable It’s tough to beat this matchup. Deadpool is a wise-cracking, indestructible, mercenary who got his powers from an experiment that he hoped would cure the cancer that riddled his body. Cable is the aggressive, badass, time-traveling son of Cyclops.



7/8 2) Ant-Man and Wasp While this duo doesn’t have the historical name recognition if you’ve seen either of the Ant-Man movies you know that it’s pretty tough to beat a pair of heroes who can change their body size from an ant to a giant.

8/8 1) Scarlet Witch and Vision If you watched another Disney + show, WandaVision, you know all about the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision. You also know that Scarlet Witch might be the most powerful “hero” ever. The addition of the seemingly indestructible (unless you’re Thanos) android Vision makes this the best duo of all time.

