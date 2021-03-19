21 Classic Captain American Tombstones If the Old Man Bites It in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers/Captain America finally get that dance he had been anticipating for almost a century. Time travel logic and kissed nieces aside, he tried some of that life Tony told him about, passing the shield to his brother in wings, Sam Wilson (Falcon). The last we saw of the old man he was 106 years young—the jury is out on a super soldier’s life expectancy.

With Chris Evans rumored to reprise his role as Captain American for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the recent release of an ominous still), signs point to the old man biting the dust in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That said, for a man that has been associated with memorable quotes, qualities, accomplishments, and positions, which ones do you put on his tombstone? Making light of a cruel deathbed (or funeral) scene that would surely undercut Endgame’s beautiful bookend, here are 10 Classic Captain American Tombstones If the Old Man Bites It in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Steve G. Rogers

1920 – 2021

1/21 The only decent Iron Man villain. As much as everyone loves the Iron Man movies, villains like Iron Monger, Whiplash, and the (fake) Mandarin left much to be desired. Thankfully, Steve Rogers stepped in as Tony Stark’s worthy adversary in Captain America: Civil War.

2/21 Secretly Captain Puerto Rico. Talk about cultural appropriation.



3/21 If they're shooting at you, they're bad. Truer words were never spoken.

4/21 Threw a mighty shield, kissed only four women in 106 years (one of which was his wife’s/his niece). Even though he'd say otherwise.



5/21 The price of freedom is high. It certainly is.

6/21 I can do this all day. An adept example of motivation/tenacity...orrr the first innuendo on this list.



7/21 Language. Tony Stark : Sh*t! Steve Rogers : Language! Tony Stark : Wait a second. No one else is gonna deal with the fact that Cap just said "Language"? Steve Rogers: I know. It just slipped out.

8/21 Knew two gods, still believed in one. Thor and Loki?



9/21 I know we're not perfect, but the safest hands are still our own. What we keep telling ourselves when we leave the bar alone.

10/21 Loving friend (like willing to defy 177 countries for one). "Best friends since childhood, Bucky Barnes and Steven Rogers were inseparable on both schoolyard and battlefield."



11/21 You get hurt, hurt them back. You get killed... walk it off. Well that didn't really work out.

12/21 Hail Hydra. Plot twist.



13/21 Here lies America's Ass. You knew this one was coming.

14/21 Whatever it takes. What a trailer.



15/21 And Hulk? Smash! You’ve probably been given the same advice from your frat/sorority.

16/21 On your left...just kidding. Ghost joke.



17/21 Didn’t like bullies (especially the anti-Semitic kind). Abraham Erskine : Do you want to kill Nazis? Steve Rogers : I don't want to kill anyone, but I don't like bullies; I don't care where they're from.

18/21 Son, just don't. Respect your elders.



19/21 Great in elevators.

20/21 Only superhero to approve of performance-enchanting drugs. Lance Armstrong approved.



21/21 Not officially a Captain. After letting the military experiment on him, Steve Rogers was almost immediately granted the moniker of “Captain America” without earning it—he never had an actual rank.

