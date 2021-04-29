Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Easter Eggs: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer Finally Introduces First Asian Marvel Superhero (And 9 Things You Maybe Didn’t Notice) 

by Josh Plainse

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer and poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the birthday of its star, Simu Liu—the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero (sorry Wong). Set for a fall release the trailer sees Liu’s titular character in all his Kung-Fu (and a variety of other martial arts) glory.

The story will follow Shang-Chi who, after being given “ten years to live [his] life” in San Francisco, is coerced into returning home to finish his training as heir apparent of the criminal organization, the Ten Rings. For all those with either cursory knowledge of the comics or are completely clueless as to this Shang-Chi guy and his daddy issues, here are nine things you maybe (probably) didn’t notice/require elaboration.

