Culture / Entertainment

Marvel Drops Trailer For ‘Eternals,’ The Performance Anxiety Of Superhero Squads (Because They’ve Never Worked When We Needed Them To…Until Now)

by Josh Plainse

Marvel Studios has dropped the trailer for Eternals. The official synopsis: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.In the trailer, Salma Hayek’s Ajak explains “we have watched, we have guided, we have helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders; [however], throughout the years, we have never interfered…until now.”

So, they just decided to sit out the whole Thanos (who is technically an Eternal) thing? Was half the universe being turned to dust not an unexpected tragedy worth coming out of hibernation for? To quote Tony Stark, “Well, performance issues, it’s not uncommon. One out of five…” We’ve all been there. For whatever reason, the stars just don’t align on a given night or for thousands of years. 

The stars have aligned for Chloé Zhao’s (NomadlandEternals, literally. The film features an all-star cast including Hayek, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Barry Keoghan as Druig…exhale. The trailer teases not only their ability to perform but their story, costumes, a plethora of real-world locations, and because this is a Marvel movie, CGI action. From regal-looking celebrities and romance to Avengers references, and an “assemble” moment, here’s a quick breakdown of our first look at Eternals

Cover Photo: Marvel Studios

Trailer Breakdown: Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (And the Best Twitter Reactions To Andy Serkis’ CGI Extravaganza)

Mandatory TV Battles: ‘WandaVision’ vs. ‘The Mandalorian,’ Which Disney+ Series Made Its Universe Proud(er)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.