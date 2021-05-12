Culture / Entertainment

Trailer Breakdown For ‘Venom’: Let There Be Carnage (And the Best Twitter Reactions To Andy Serkis’ CGI Extravaganza)

by Josh Plainse

After numerous COVID-19-related delays, Sony finally released the first trailer for Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It begins like most days; Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) pours himself a glass of orange juice as his titular symbiote sings the George and Ira Gershwin classic “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” while making breakfast. Much like the aforementioned song’s message, Eddie and Venom are managing to get along, settling into a routine that does not include eating people…for now. The trailer also sets up the conflict, that will undoubtedly provoke a symphony of nerdgasms, between Venom and Carnage—Cletus Kasady’s (Woody Harrelson) symbiotic friend. It’s a CGI extravaganza to be sure, one worth reacting to on Twitter. 

Despite grossing $856.1 million worldwide, 2018’s Venom was criticized for seeming like a chaotic version of comic book movies from the early 2000s. The jury is out on whether the sequel will fare better with critics. Based upon the trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage appears to be leaning into the chaos causal moviegoers loved three years ago. The customer, they say, is always right. The film will also lean into the “Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters,” by introducing new characters and weaving a very profitable web, with or without Spider-Man. That said, from Naomi Harris’ Shriek and Daily Bugle nods to squashed spiders, here’s an arbitrary breakdown Sony’s latest trailer. 

