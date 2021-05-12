Trailer Breakdown For ‘Venom’: Let There Be Carnage (And the Best Twitter Reactions To Andy Serkis’ CGI Extravaganza)

Enter That Actor You Know From That Thing

We get a brief glimpse of Stephen Graham’s (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire) Mulligan, who is Kasady’s case and looking for his victims’ bodies. His investigation is one of the reasons Eddie is allowed to see Kasady. In the comics, Patrick Mulligan goes on to host the symbiote, Toxin, who is stronger than Venom and Carnage combined.

When we see Mulligan, he’s reading a Daily Bugle newspaper sporting the same logo design as the one from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. When ruffles through the paper, the letters “E-N-G-E-R-S” and “N-I-G-H-T-M” can be seen—an obvious reference to the Avengers. These Easter Eggs could imply Sony’s new movies take place within the same universe as Spider-Man of old or even within the MCU—something that is further hinted at by Michael Keaton’s Vulture appearing in the Morbius trailer...or it’s all just weird multiverse stuff that essentially means nothing.