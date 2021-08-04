‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer 2: All Woody Harrelson Wanted In This World Was Carnage (And Here We Thought It Was To Dunk On Wesley Snipes)

For those of you who haven’t seen 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump, the American spots epic follows a white basketball hustler, Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson), who can’t dunk. Spoiler alert: he eventually learns how. However, he never does so against frienemy Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes). The ending of the film suggests the possibility but Woody Harrelson is never shown dunking on Snipes. One can’t only imagine this keeps Harrelson up at night, influencing all subsequent characters he’s played including Cletus Kasady. A blood-thirsty serial killer who says “all [he] wanted in this world was carnage.” Thanks to a conveniently named symbiote, he’s about to get his wish.

Sony recently released a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, a journalist with a propensity for swimming in lobster tanks and hosting alien symbiotes, take on Harrelson’s Carnage. While Eddie and Venom’s bromance will likely be a highlight of the film, the showdown between Eddie/Venom and Cletus/Carnage is its heart—a battle reminiscent Billy Hoyle and Sidney Deane. Check it out below:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks to rival White Men Can’t Jump. Aren’t all comic book movies essentially about a wayward soul learning how to fly? Will director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage live up to its predecessor and once again win the Golden Angel Award for the most popular U.S. film in China? That remains to be seen but Harrelson seems made for the role of this charismatic sociopath with an affinity for blood. His respective red symbiote is poised to be the most powerful in the Venom universe. Give him the Oscar now. He and Will Smith (King Richard) are shoo-ins.

Hyperbole and misguided metaphors aside, this new trailer looks great; exciting, funny, and full of Carnage—which is all anyone wants from this movie. The trailer also gives us a look at Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying, Reid Scott as her new partner Dan Lewis, who’s probably going to get eaten, and Naomi Harris’ Shriek. In the comics, Shriek has a romantic relationship with Cletus and the trailer shows the pair escaping Ravencroft institute together. That said, the extent of Harris’ villainous role in the film is unclear.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to release in theaters on September 24th.

