Culture / Entertainment

Rebooted ‘Dexter’ Teaser Tells Us 5 Things About Our Favorite Sociopath

by Josh Plainse

Sociopaths and second chances—two things that don’t usually go hand in hand; however, that’s exactly the case for Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan, returning for the first time since 2013. If you don’t know how to feel about that, you might be a sociopath because the rest of us are ecstatic. Dexter‘s abysmal season 8 finale saw the anti-hero ride, or rather sail, into the eye of Hurricane Laura, and emerge as an Oregonian lumberjack; seemingly abandoning his life of crime and retiring into exile. It was a betrayal of all things doomed and dangerous. Thankfully, the Bay Harbor Butcher (formerly) has swung his axe in the latest teaser for the 10-episode revival: 

With original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, at the helm, Showtime’s revival takes place 10 years after the season 8 finale. Set to Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” the 30-second teaser represents a return to form in every sense. Without revealing much (next to nothing at all), the rebooted Dexter teaser tells us 5 things about our favorite sociopath.

Cover Photo: Showtime Networks

Keep it going: 10 TV Shows We Wish Would Be Made Into Movies After The Way They Ended Things

Fatal attraction: ‘Killing Eve’s Villanelle: The Most Likable Psychopath Since Dexter Morgan (Or Your Ex)?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.