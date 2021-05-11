Rebooted ‘Dexter’ Teaser Tells Us 5 Things About Our Favorite Sociopath

Sociopaths and second chances—two things that don’t usually go hand in hand; however, that’s exactly the case for Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan, returning for the first time since 2013. If you don’t know how to feel about that, you might be a sociopath because the rest of us are ecstatic. Dexter‘s abysmal season 8 finale saw the anti-hero ride, or rather sail, into the eye of Hurricane Laura, and emerge as an Oregonian lumberjack; seemingly abandoning his life of crime and retiring into exile. It was a betrayal of all things doomed and dangerous. Thankfully, the Bay Harbor Butcher (formerly) has swung his axe in the latest teaser for the 10-episode revival:

With original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, at the helm, Showtime’s revival takes place 10 years after the season 8 finale. Set to Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” the 30-second teaser represents a return to form in every sense. Without revealing much (next to nothing at all), the rebooted Dexter teaser tells us 5 things about our favorite sociopath.

1/5 He’s Not In Oregon (Or Is He?) He’s gone by many names; Patrick Bateman, Kyle Butler, Arthur Curry, Dave Cutler, Sean Ellis, Steve Gaskell, Darrel Tucker, and Dan. The last we saw of *enter new identity*, he was by himself in a cabin. The trailer’s snowy scenery, chopped wood, and firepit suggest he’s still in Oregon working as a lumberjack almost a decade later. However, it’s been confirmed that the newest season won’t take place in Oregon or Miami. Instead, it’s set in the fictional upstate town of Iron Lake. Dexter may begin the series in Oregon, or the teaser has nothing to do with the revival’s setting and he’s already in Iron Lake.

2/5 He’s Up To His Old Tricks Our serial killer is joined by a man wrapped in plastic and duct tape, tied up and struggling to break free—something Dexter is giddy about. A previous sneak peek heard him saying, “there’s really nothing like getting back to nature. My nature.” While “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” hints at an internal struggle, it’s clear Dexter is back to indulging the “Dark Passenger” living within him.



3/5 He’s The Only Returning Character A lot of people died throughout Dexter. Hall is the only original cast member set to reprise his role. The revival has added Clancy Brown as Iron Lake’s mayor, the season’s primary villain, and Jamie Chung as a true-crime podcaster—who could very well be the teaser's victim.

4/5 He’s Not Traumatized One of the reasons Dexter’s “series finale” was poorly received was because it didn’t make sense. Debra Morgan died and Dexter faked his death, implying the latter was so traumatized by what happened to Debra that he was cured of his desire to kill...or something like that. On top of the lumberjack twist being hilarious, the idea that a serial killer can just hit the off switch on a physiological compulsion is ridiculous, especially for those familiar with the character of Dexter Morgan. Clearly, this is one of the many season 8 mistakes the revival aims to fix.



5/5 His Son Is Screwed (Wherever He Is) At the end of season 8, Dexter leaves his son, Harrison, with Hannah in the hopes that Harrison won’t follow in his father’s footsteps. That said, Dexter’s traumatic childhood mirrors Harrison’s; both witnessing the death of their mothers—which is one of the reasons Dexter fears his son will suffer the same compulsory-killing fate. The fact that Dexter seemed to have given up the serial-killer life meant there was hope for Harrison. However, now that Dexter is back to killing, implies that if the father can’t overcome the darkness, neither will the son.

