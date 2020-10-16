Culture / Entertainment
Dexter

Showtime Resurrects ‘Dexter’ For Limited Series, the Perfect Person to Finish the Job in 2020

by Mandatory Editors

Dexter, the award-winning Showtime drama about a blood splatter expert turned serial killer, is coming back from the dead. The network has announced it’s resurrecting the titular character that garnered actor Michael C. Hall a Golden Globe in 2010. Showrunner Clyde Phillips will also be back on board.

Dexter will return as a 10-episode limited series. Production begins in 2021, with the show tentatively airing by fall. The story will pick up where the original 8-season series left off in 2013, with Dexter Morgan adopting a lumberjack lifestyle in exile.

“Being away has been murder,” a brief (but still terrifying) teaser released by Showtime proclaimed.

“‘Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine of Showtime. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

We can only imagine the gory, spine-tingling twists that await our favorite renegade killer.

Cover Photo: Showtime

MORE NEWS:

