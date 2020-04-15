‘Killing Eve’s Villanelle: The Most Likable Psychopath Since Dexter Morgan (Or Your Ex)?

Killing Eve is back. The cat and cat thriller brought a psychopath character to its forefront. Other shows have had psychos like Norman Bates, Dexter Morgan, James Moriarty, and Hannibal Lecter; Killing Eve has Oksana (aka the beguiling Villanelle). She’s not just your cold and calculated stereotypical assassin. Villanelle is smart, stylish, playful, and utterly demented. She’s likable despite her proclivity for spontaneously violent behavior.

As an audience, we are drawn to psychopaths—they represent the worst and the best of us. The story of a psycho is often one of trauma, insanity, and impulse. When we don’t know their backstories, we fear their relatability and wonder why we wouldn’t be opposed to grabbing a beer with them (outside of arm’s length of course). We probably have gone out with a few psychopaths; like Villanelle, they’re out there, practicing their smiles in the mirror. Eve Polastri’s former work wife is the ex we can’t help but love (and hopefully aren’t going back to out of quarantine-induced loneliness). As we safely witness Killing Eve‘s season three brutal antics from home, let’s look back at some of Villanelle’s delightfulness.

1/20 We realized she was unpredictable from the get-go. One minute she's smiling at you, the next she's slapping you with your own ice cream.

2/20 She's not afraid of confrontation...even with a child. No remorse and no fear. She takes great pleasure in pushing boundaries.

3/20 Self-awareness is key. When Villanelle kidnaps Konstantin's daughter Irina, all sorts of hi-jinks ensue.

4/20 The time she misunderstood begging for bargaining. Frank: No. I have children to take care of. Villanelle: Oh! This will give them something to bond over.



5/20 Clearly not fan of the white collar environment. She prefers to get her hands dirty...Michael Scott had a rough day.

6/20 Enjoys the ups and the downs of her work. Whether that mean assuming a fake identity to infiltrate a prison and kill her ex Nadia or spending the rest of the day in the hole.

7/20 She's bad with dates. So many birthdays; so little time.

8/20 The world is hers for the taking. She speaks multiple languages (is learning Mandarin), is an inimitable fighter, and a master of disguise—she can be whoever you need her to be.



9/20 The girl can eat and does. The brilliant actress who plays Villanelle, Jodie Comer, full-on nearly choked to death eating pasta while in character.

10/20 She’s the best dressed character on television. Villanelle's profession allows her a certain lifestyle. When she's not wearing a satirical dress, she is often seen wearing expensive Burberry trenches, power suits, and pastel blouses—real Met Gala shit.

11/20 And hates Crocs. Rightfully so.

12/20 She's witty. You have to be.



13/20 Oversharing is an art. There's a time and a place.

14/20 A fan of colorful adhesive labels or notices. What else are you going to cover you murder diary in?

15/20 Asking someone out is tough. She's a horrible suitor...but who doesn't have to break into their crush's home and waterboard them every once in awhile?

16/20 A glass-half-full kind of gal. Eve: I have lost two jobs, a husband, and a best friend because of you. Villanelle: Clothes tho.



17/20 She desires normalcy. She just wants someone to watch movies with, which is why we hope for her redemption...although that's never going to happen.

18/20 She exercises a healthy amount of curiosity. How else does anyone come to terms with or understand anything?

19/20 The life of the party. You're only young once.

20/20 She believes that honesty is the best policy. Because it is. Especially when meeting the husband of the woman you are stalking for the first time.

