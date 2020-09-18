Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movie Debate: Could The Hulk Handle a Sexy Relationship With Black Widow?

by Josh Plainse

The Hulk is a big green specimen with Forrest Gump’s IQ. Bruce Banner is a mild-mannered genius who hasn’t bumped uglies since his unfortunate/fortunate exposure to gamma radiation. As you know, every time Banner gets angry (or his heart rate elevates above a certain point), no one likes him and he can’t have sex. This isn’t to say that his alter-ego, Hulk, can’t “smash,” but it could be very messy for a non-ginormous individual.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has attempted (and arguably failed) to explore this. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, for whatever reason, takes a liking to Mark Ruffalo’s Banner, posing the question: could Bruce aka the Hulk handle a sexy relationship with Black Widow? Could she with him? Would she dominate his ass? Would he hers? In this Mandatory Movie Debate, we take a look at the evidence surrounding their relationship (MCU Phases 1-4) and get busy.  

Conclusion: At first, it seemed like Hulk could only handle sexy relationships with other wild-animal types. As the MCU developed, Hulk became more and more cognitive and capable of love and affection. Hulk, and ultimately, Professor Hulk can handle a sexy relationship with Black Widow. Too bad she’s dead. Still, after years of denying himself satisfaction, Banner no longer has to worry about a stable heart rate. His only concern revolves around the sheer size of his manhood…on the other hand, does size even matter? He is, after all, a literal manifestation of the saying, “Size doesn’t matter, it’s how you use it that counts.”

