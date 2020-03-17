Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Release Pushed, We Officially Have Nothing to Look Forward to Now
Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, the one movie you were looking forward to this spring gets cancelled amid coronavirus quarantine. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been given the yellow light as its May 1 release has been pushed indefinitely. And while Marvel fans are hopeful for a summer release, there is no certainty that the solo Scarlett movie people have been vying for since her surprising death in Avengers: End Game won’t get shelved for good, or at the least just go up on Disney+ with the rest of the MCU movies.
Coming in one year after the long plummet to her death, Marvel and movie theaters alike are probably feeling the same sensation as closures are forcing release dates to get pushed, and plenty of Indies likely never to see the light of cinemas. This coming on the heels of Disney delays for The New Mutants and Mulan, the studio was hoping crisis would clear in time for fans to see the femme finale for their 10-year relationship with Scarlett, but to no avail.
Cover Photo: Marvel
Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus
Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.