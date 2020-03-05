‘No Time to Die’ Ironically Pushes Its James Bond Release 7 Months

Prepare to be bummed, James Bond fans. The next installment of the popular spy franchise, No Time Time to Die, originally scheduled to debut in the U.S. on April 10, has been pushed back to Nov. 25. The cause? Coronavirus, which, along with terrorizing the entire world and wiping out thousands, is killing our entertainment buzz, too. Apparently COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on international box offices (especially in China, Italy, and France), forcing MGM, Eon, and Universal to delay the release of the new action-adventure film starring Daniel Craig. (If only Bond could save us from this crisis.) So, the bad news – aside from having to wait seven extra months to get your first 007 fix in five years – is that we might all be dead by late November. The good news is that if we survive, you now know what your Thanksgiving weekend plans will involve. No time to die, indeed.

Cover Photo: MGM

