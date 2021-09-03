Final ‘No Time to Die’ Trailers Hint at the Return of 007’s Very Best Bond Girl (And James’ Daughter?)

“In the beginning, he became 007, and every mission, every sacrifice, has led him to this.” Daniel Craig’s final outing in his fifteen-year tenure as James Bond, No Time to Die, may have kept us waiting, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t just as excited to see it in theaters. In addition to Craig, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz, and Rami Malek. Opening with clips stretching back to 2006’s Casino Royale, the recently-released final US trailer points James to his endgame while hinting he may have slipped one past the goalie.

Taking place five years after Spectre (2015), No Time to Die will see an aging Bond come out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist, putting him on a collision course with the saga’s latest villain, Lyutsifer Safin (Malek), who has the hots for Bond’s Spectre love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Seydoux). No Time to Die’s promotional material has strongly alluded to Bond’s death; the introduction of a new 007 (Lynch) suggesting Bond, the man, won’t be remembered for his work with MI6 but something else. In the final trailer, Safin tells Bond “your skills die with your body, and life is all about leaving something behind, isn’t it?”

No, not that.

Over the past year, rumors have circulated that No Time to Die would introduce the very best Bond girl in the form of James’ daughter, presumably with Madeleine Swann—which would only raise the stakes and give him something to die for…Let’s face it, Bond isn’t going to ride off into the sunset. Speaking of not riding off into the sunset (or drowning in the Grand Canal), the trailer also shows a flashback of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the love interest of Casino Royale.

Vesper is perhaps the only Bond girl to truly understand him. It was Vesper who left Bond the initial breadcrumbs responsible for his discoveries in all four films. The final international trailer for No Time to Die sees Bond visit a cemetery and stop at a mausoleum before burning Vesper’s note reading “forgive me.”

In an interview with Total Film last year, Craig hinted that No Time to Die will hearken back to both Casino Royale and Vesper Lynd:

“There might be a story we need to finish here,” said Craig. “Something we started in Casino [Royale].”

This is not to say that Vesper will return—a late-game, ridiculous resurrection would be laughable. However, there’s no denying the less-than-satisfying conclusion to her and Bond’s story in 2008’s Quantum of Solace.

Be it babies or undead exes, No Time to Die will release in theaters in the UK on September 30 before releasing in the US on October 8 and in Australia on November 11.

