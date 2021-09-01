New ‘You’ Trailer Features Penn Badgley as a Killer Dad
Stalkers come in all stripes. Some of them are even fathers. That’s the premise behind the forthcoming third season of Netflix’s thriller You. In a newly released trailer, viewers get a glimpse of what the streamer is cooking up for creeper Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is navigating parenthood with his wife, Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti), in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda. Rumor has it that this season, he has his sights set on a female neighbor.
In the trailer, we see Goldberg baking a white frosted cake that reads “Welcome Baby Henry” in blood-red icing. “A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges,” Badgley narrates. “Let’s just say, I hope you’ll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad.”
Something tells us there will be nothing redemptive about this season. But we’ll all find out when the series debuts on Oct. 15.
Cover Photo: Netflix
