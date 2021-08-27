‘Modern Family’ Actor Eric Stonestreet Hilariously Ages Fiancée in Engagement Photos to Silence Instagram Critics
Normally, news of a celebrity engagement is met with a slew of congratulations for the happy couple. Not so in the case of Eric Stonestreet, the Modern Family actor who recently popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer.
View this post on Instagram
After posting a series of pics with his beloved – and her huge rock – the TV star was met with backlash from critics who claimed his fiancée looked too young to marry him. (Nevermind that their age difference is negligible – he’s 49, she’s 42.)
But rather than get offended, Stonestreet got even – in the most hilarious way, by reposting the pics, featuring an aged Schweitzer.
View this post on Instagram
“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé. Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone,” he captioned the post.
You gotta love a guy with a sense of humor. We can see why Schweitzer fell for him. We hope they do indeed get the opportunity to grow old and gray with one another. As for the haters, save your ire for one of those Hollywood douchebags who dates a girl half his age.
Cover Photos: @ericstonestreet (Instagram)
