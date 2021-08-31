Nick Jonas Snacks on Wife’s Butt With a Knife and Fork in Cheeky Instagram Pic (Eating Ass Has Never Been So Disney Appropriate)

Eating ass is one thing you never see on Instagram. Until now. And the eater-outer is someone you’d never expect: Nick Jonas. In a cheeky poolside post captioned simply “Snack,” the pop singer posed with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He holds a knife and fork above her bikini-ed bottom as though about to slice off a bite of her butt.

The ass-eating pic documented a happy reunion for the couple, who have been separated because of their busy careers. She’s been in London filming the show Citadel and he’s been on the Remember This Tour with his bros Kevin and Joe.

In case there was any doubt about Chopra’s snack worthiness, she followed up with another post, this one a sultry bikini selfie.

Snack indeed. Hell, our mouths are watering right now…and the dirty thoughts racing through our minds would never make it past Disney censors.

