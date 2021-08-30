Hot Instagram Golf Girl Shows Us How to Play With Our Balls Better (And We Are So Game)

Golf isn’t a sport we associate with sex appeal, but one Instagrammer is about to change all that. Her name is Paige Spiranac, and with over 3.1 million followers, she’s breathing new life into the sport once associated with your dad and his boring-ass business associates.

The sexy 20-something has amassed a loyal following with skin-tight attire, state-of-the-art equipment, and a killer swing. Check out a few of her posts:

She recently shared the secrets to her golf girl success in a viral video on the social media platform captioned “It’s hard work but someone has to do it.”

“Dress code doesn’t exist in an Instagram golf girl’s life, and always shoot from the front because no one cares where the ball is going when you’re dumping them out,” she says in the vid. “Now, the most important part. It’s not the actual golf swing, it’s the reaction after. It’s a hop, skip and a smile even after you shanked it into the group right next to you, and that’s how you be an Instagram golf girl.”

We’re sure women will try to replicate Spiranac’s magic on the golf course, but no one could compare to the OG. She has us eager to grip our long irons and learn how to play better with our balls. If only she gave one-on-one lessons…

Cover Photo: @_paige.renee (Instagram)

