Paulina Porizkova Treats Instagram to Nearly Nude ‘Staying Alive’ Dance (Have We Died and Gone to Heaven?)

Have we died and gone to heaven? It’s the only way to explain how we felt after seeing that drop-dead gorgeous Paulina Porizkova posted a video of herself dancing, nearly nude, on Instagram. Without further ado, let us share that eye candy with you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

“Just put some Bee Gees on and I can’t help dancing. And in this case, strutting my stuff for @lamag,” the 56-year-old model captioned the seductive video in which she rocked a blazer, black lace panties, and little else. “As you can see, this was a fun, relaxed shoot helmed by @jill.greenberg. It always helps to be photographed by a woman when you’re at you most vulnerable- whether physically or emotionally naked.”

Naked seems to be the go-to state for the Czech beauty lately. She bared all for the Los Angeles magazine cover, though some prudish graphic designer slapped a giant sticker over the goods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

Fans were pissed, so Porizkova gave the people what they wanted – an untouched pic of her naked bod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

“No, I don’t walk along around looking this fab on a normal day,” she admitted in the caption. “This look took two hours of professional make up and hair. And body makeup. And excellent lighting by an talented photographer. But the result is me looking my best- with no retouching and no filters and no anything else.”

As the supermodel herself says in hashtag form, sexy has no expiration date. “Ironically, ‘staying alive’ is exactly what we’re fortunate enough to do as we age,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Carpe diem!”

Amen to that, Paulina. And we are living for these hot shots.

Cover Photo: @paulinaporizkov (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: