Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA and Butt-Baring Fashion to Italy, That’s Amore (And Enough Already)
Summer may be coming to a close, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show no signs of cooling down. The reality TV star and her rocker beau have taken their PDA-packed love affair overseas – to Italy.
It’s a big step for Barker, who barely survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four other people. Earlier this month, the Blink-182 drummer took his first flight since that terrifying ride 13 years ago, and he’s apparently overcome his fear enough to go transatlantic.
But that’s not what you’re interested in. You just want to see the hot-and-heavy action between the sexiest celebrity couple currently on the planet. Luckily for you, the duo have been documenting their vacay on (where else?) Instagram.
First, there was this pic of the couple on a boat, engaged in a lip lock. The heavily tattooed Barker was bare-chested while Kardashian donned a barely-there thong bikini. “That’s amore,” she captioned the sultry shot.
View this post on Instagram
Next up was a series of pics of the couple all gussied up for a night on the town. Kardashian appeared to be wearing a sheer dress over a bra and panties, while Barker rocked a suit sans shirt. These two definitely do things their own way, fashion-wise.
View this post on Instagram
“We’re moving to Italy,” Barker commented on the pics.
By all means, man, do so. Those of us stateside are growing weary of the PDA parade. (Kardashian bikini pics, however, can continue indefinitely.)
Cover Photo: @kourtneykardash (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)