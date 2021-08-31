Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA and Butt-Baring Fashion to Italy, That’s Amore (And Enough Already)

Summer may be coming to a close, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show no signs of cooling down. The reality TV star and her rocker beau have taken their PDA-packed love affair overseas – to Italy.

It’s a big step for Barker, who barely survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four other people. Earlier this month, the Blink-182 drummer took his first flight since that terrifying ride 13 years ago, and he’s apparently overcome his fear enough to go transatlantic.

But that’s not what you’re interested in. You just want to see the hot-and-heavy action between the sexiest celebrity couple currently on the planet. Luckily for you, the duo have been documenting their vacay on (where else?) Instagram.

First, there was this pic of the couple on a boat, engaged in a lip lock. The heavily tattooed Barker was bare-chested while Kardashian donned a barely-there thong bikini. “That’s amore,” she captioned the sultry shot.

Next up was a series of pics of the couple all gussied up for a night on the town. Kardashian appeared to be wearing a sheer dress over a bra and panties, while Barker rocked a suit sans shirt. These two definitely do things their own way, fashion-wise.

“We’re moving to Italy,” Barker commented on the pics.

By all means, man, do so. Those of us stateside are growing weary of the PDA parade. (Kardashian bikini pics, however, can continue indefinitely.)

