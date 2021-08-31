Watch Heidi Klum Accidentally Flash ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience (Psst…She’s Still Got It)
Heidi Klum needs to watch her back…make that her backside. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel recently appeared on America’s Got Talent in a very short feathered minidress by Rêve Riche, and inadvertently gave the audience an eyeful.
“Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt,” she captioned a video of the wardrobe malfunction that she posted to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Klum didn’t completely moon AGT fans, as she appeared to be wearing a black thong underneath all that plumage. In fact, we can’t imagine anyone complaining about the peep show she gave them – even at 48, she’s still got it – and she knows it, as evidenced by other provocative Instagram posts she’s shared this summer from her travels with her husband Tom. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Note to Heidi: we don’t mind if you bend over in a short skirt. In fact, it’s one of your better angles. Go on with your bodacious self. We’re just happy to witness it all.
Cover Photo: @heidiklum (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)