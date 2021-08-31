Watch Heidi Klum Accidentally Flash ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience (Psst…She’s Still Got It)

Heidi Klum needs to watch her back…make that her backside. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel recently appeared on America’s Got Talent in a very short feathered minidress by Rêve Riche, and inadvertently gave the audience an eyeful.

“Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt,” she captioned a video of the wardrobe malfunction that she posted to Instagram.

Klum didn’t completely moon AGT fans, as she appeared to be wearing a black thong underneath all that plumage. In fact, we can’t imagine anyone complaining about the peep show she gave them – even at 48, she’s still got it – and she knows it, as evidenced by other provocative Instagram posts she’s shared this summer from her travels with her husband Tom. Take a look:

Note to Heidi: we don’t mind if you bend over in a short skirt. In fact, it’s one of your better angles. Go on with your bodacious self. We’re just happy to witness it all.

