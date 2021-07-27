Adriana Lima Moons Instagram in Nude Nighttime Pic (Cue Horndogs Howling)

We are just horndogs howling at the moon, and Adriana Lima is to blame. The Brazilian model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently posted a pic on Instagram that has us all riled up. In the shot, the 40-year-old MILF stood against a moonlight skyline, seemingly completely nude, and showed off her ample backside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima)

“When two Moons meet!!!” she captioned the provocative post.

Fans were all up in her comments section, tossing around fire emojis and compliments galore.

What prompted the pic? Where was it taken? Who was the lucky person who got to take it? We don’t know. It’s all a mystery as far as we’re concerned.

What we do know is we wish we could get a nude pic from Lima every night. It’d be the shortest route to the sweetest (wet) dreams we’ve ever had.

Cover Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20 / Contributor (Getty Images)

