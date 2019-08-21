15 Deleted Bond 25 Movie Titles Much Better Than ‘No Time to Die’
While we love a good 007 movie as much as the next, the latest James Bond film’s recently released title, No Time to Die, left a bit a dull taste in our mouths. Although Bond 25 is highly anticipated as the final installment with the fantastic Daniel Craig (wasn’t the last one, too?), we can’t help but think there were better options for the Bond 25 title. Thank goodness we were able to uncover the scrapped deleted movie titles for the upcoming film, set for release April 8, 2020. Let’s just hope they can top our favorite Bond Girls. Please enjoy.
James Bond: Die and Stay Dead
Gold Bond: License to Medicate
007: International Man of MeToo
Daniel Craig Presents: The Man With Liver Failure
Bond 25: Not Time For a Woman Yet
Bond for Life: Never Enough Money to Retire
Albert R. Broccoli Presents The Man With An Overactive Thyroid
007: Not Enough Time Went Into This
James Bond: Kill Me Already
007: The Golden Years
Bond 2020: From Russia With Collusion
The Spy Who Needed a Colonoscopy
Never Say Never Again...Never
The Man With the Golden Dong (And Possibly HPV)
Bond 25: How Many Is Never Enough
