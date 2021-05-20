Unpopular Opinions: Marvel Waited Too Long With ‘Black Widow,’ Not Sure We Care Anymore (And Other Films That Might As Well Stay Shelved)

Audiences hate waiting for blockbusters like Black Widow. There are many reasons for this but first and foremost is the deprecating degeneration of time. Also, the internet. That which is simultaneously noble in reason, infinite in faculty, and barbaric in its ignorance; filtering out the weak like coffee grounds. Entertainment being only a click away has redefined what it means to be patient. The pandemic—delaying anything and everything not available online—has refined it even more.

With movie theaters closed in 2020, studios kept shelving films until ultimately deciding to send them straight to streaming and/or on-demand. Even with the age of quarantine and wandering around yelling at our walls being over, the impact of these delays is being felt. Warner Bros. is releasing their films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, with many competitors following suit. Marvel and other studios have held out; repeatedly pushing their theatrical release dates. Problem is, after all this time, do we still care about films we were ready to see over a year ago? Sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and even indies that were made a lifetime ago? We could argue they’ve lost their relevance but the truth is we’re just tired of waiting. Here a handful of major films we’re not sure we care about anymore.

1/12 'Black Widow' Black Widow is this list’s pièce de ré·sis·tance; a perfect example of a film that might as well stay shelved. Don’t get us wrong, we love Scarlett Johansson (as does every red-blooded human being). However, Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) died in Avengers: Endgame and her titular prequel takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. While this might have been a fine watch back in 2020, Marvel dove headfirst into Phase Four with their Disney+ shows as well as upcoming films that delayed the release until May 7, 2021. Do we care about something that will have little to no effect on the state of the MCU?

2/12 'Cruella' Despite those who pray to Emma Stone’s eclectic brilliance, no one asked for the Harley Quinn-esque origin story of One Hundred and One Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil. Cruella is merely Disney’s twist on their animated classic to live-action remake trend which has grown stale. That said, delaying the film’s premiere from December 2020 to May 28, 2021, has only further dulled our enthusiasm.



3/12 'Peter Rabbit 2' Did we ever care about this? 2018’s update of Beatrix Potter’s classic, about the mischievous and disobedient rabbit, did fantastic at the box office. However, the time’s they are a changin’ and no one is invested in the story of Mr. Rabbit—all the kids who cared three years ago have been through the wringer since. Mischief may be appreciated in the world of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, but it’s not in our own. And yet, it'll finally hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

4/12 'Fast & Furious 9' These days, when you mention the Fast & Furious franchise in casual conversation, people ask, “are they really still making those?”The tenth installment is going to see the Toretto's in space. Somehow the franchise is thriving as it recycles the same plot equipped with outlandish action sequences. None of it makes sense and that's been fine. Until now. If there was ever a time for franchise fatigue to catch up with Vin Diesel and company, it'd be after some time away. Following Fast 9’s release date being moved from May 2020 to April 2, 2021, and now, June 25, 2021, we’re here to predict the first lackluster box office reception since Tokyo Drift.



5/12 'The Batman' The first trailer for The Batman silenced Robert Pattinson’s naysayers. He is Batman. Maybe not the one we needed, but the one we deserve. On top of all of that, The Batman finally acknowledges the fact that the caped crusader/ “World’s Greatest Detective” wears eye makeup. However, Zack Snyder’s Justice League reinvigorating interest in the Snyderverse and Batfleck; making Warner Bros./DC’s new direction seem misguided. With Ben Affleck reprises his role in The Flash, and Matt Reeves' The Batman not releasing until March 4, 2022, which Batman will audiences want more of?

6/12 'Jungle Cruise' Whether it’s Jumanji or Jungle Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson always seemed to be in a jungle lately. Between The Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, the latter will likely be the weaker of Emily Blunt’s two delayed films. Thankfully, Jungle Cruise, having been delayed an entire year to July 30, 2021, will release in theaters and on Disney+.



7/12 'Free Guy' Actually this one we still want to see. Ryan Reynolds is a national treasure. Look for it on May 21, 2021.

8/12 'Death On The Nile' Armie Hammer feeling up chicks? That’s just not what people want to see right now. Death on the Nile was originally slated for October 2020 (back when Hammer wasn’t an alleged cannibal) and has been moved to September 17, 2021.



9/12 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Really? Moved from July 2020 to July 1, 2022.

10/12 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' The eighth film in the franchise was shifted from September 2020 to June 4, 2021. Enough with sequels already.



11/12 'The King’s Man' Following Daniel Brühl’s run as Baron Zemo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the last thing we need is to see him typecast as a lesser villain in the third installment in/prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service. The franchise was already dropping off as it is and, after being originally scheduled for a November 2019 release, do you care to see it on August 20, 2021?

12/12 'No Time To Die' Sounds like a trite antagonist. No Time to Die was originally supposed to be released in April 2020 but will now make its way to theaters on October 8, 2021. After Spectre (and its reliance on James Bond's theme music), we’ll watch this solely because it's Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing 007, praying it's at least comparable to Skyfall or Casino Royale.

