Culture / Entertainment
Firefighters

The Best Movies About Firefighters (Including Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’)

by Mandatory Editors

When it comes to first responders, cops tend to suck all the air out of the room. Whether it’s on the news or in Hollywood, for better or worse, police officers steal all the screentime while firefighters are relegated to second-class status. But as anyone who’s been unfortunate enough to witness an out-of-control inferno, there’s no first responder braver than firefighters. They literally walk into the most dangerous situations and risk their lives to save people and their beloved property.

HBO Max is bringing a new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, to its streaming service on May 14. It stars Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper who’s battling more than just a blaze. In honor of this highly anticipated thriller, we’ve rounded up similar movies that take viewers inside the harrowing lives and work of firefighters.

Cover Photo: New Line Cinema

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

Ranked: The Best Indie Movies of the Year

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.