This Week in Trailers: Pixar’s Got ‘Soul’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Soul. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Pixar

Soul

Disney•Pixar has released a brand new trailer for director Peter Docter’s newest animated film Soul, featuring a new look at Jamie Foxx’s Joe as he tries to find a way to get back to Earth with the help of Tina Fey’s character. The film is slated to hit the theaters on June 19.

Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney Pictures has released the official trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra’s upcoming action-adventure film Jungle Cruise, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as their characters teamed up in a dangerous quest for the magical Amazon tree. The film will hit theaters on July 24.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Cate Shortland’s highly-anticipated MCU film Black Widow, featuring lots of new footage that highlights chemistry and teamwork between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

True History of the Kelly Gang

After debuting the ensemble crime thriller at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, IFC Films has unveiled the first trailer for True History of the Kelly Gang highlighting George Mackay (1917) in the titular role as one of the most iconic outlaws in Australian history. The film is set to hit theaters on April 24 in New York, followed by a May 1 release in Los Angeles and hitting on-demand and digital on May 8.

Uncorked

Netflix has released the official trailer for director Prentice Penny’s upcoming drama film titled Uncorked, featuring Sorry For Your Loss actor Mamoudie Athie’s Elijah as he tries to make a choice between his dream and his family. Also starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and Emmy nominee Niecy Nash, the film will be available for streaming on March 27.

