This Week in Trailers: Black Widow and Bond Spy it Up

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Black Widow and No Time to Die. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: MGM & Marvel Studios

Black Widow

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Black Widow, which features the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in a prequel story. The film will open in theaters on May 1, 2020.

No Time to Die

MGM has released the first full No Time to Die trailer from the latest 007 adventure starring Daniel Craig as the super spy! The movie is due to hit theaters on April 8, 2020, in the U.S.

Mulan

Disney has released the official trailer and a new poster for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan. The film lands in theaters on March 27, 2020.

Togo

Disney+ has released the official Togo trailer and key art for the upcoming original movie starring Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe. The emotional adventure will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 20.

Troop Zero

Amazon Prime Video has released the official Troop Zero trailer starring Mckenna Grace, Oscar winner Allison Janney, Oscar winner Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, and Mike Epps. Directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Lucy Alibar, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17, 2020.