Spider-Man Ménage à Trois With Sony and Marvel Proves A Messy Threesome

Spider-Man fans experienced the mother of all superhero-related panic attacks (even after Infinity War) with the latest news of a potential breakup between Sony and Marvel over the web-slinger property. The main issue? You guessed it, money. While Far From Home is the highest-grossing movie in Sony history, they really only have Marvel to thank for that. So many questions are popping up from this likely-overhyped Hollywood drama, but the future of Peter Parker, including Tom Holland himself, along with all the people connected to him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is up for grabs. Here are the biggest questions of the world’s messiest threesome breakup, which do you think is in the right? Can Spider-Man survive without the MCU behind it, or will we go back to Tobey Maguire circa Spider-Man 3 (the greatest abomination in movie history)?

1/12 Will Spider-Man ever be happy? It seems like every time Sony approaches a 3rd standalone Spider-Man movie, hijinks ensue.

2/12 Can Tom Holland save the day? Could Tom Holland step in and pull the two companies back together?

3/12 How are your Marvel friends reacting? Some emotions are running high, what's the most logical thing a friend has said to you about the situation?

4/12 Maybe Sony is right? They did pull off Into the Spiderverse which some argue is actually the best Spider-Man movie. Maybe Sony can handle things on their own.



5/12 Does Disney pull out their wallet? Disney buying Sony is just outrageous, but do you think Disney and Marvel could potentially talk Sony into selling the Spidey rights?

6/12 Sony reboots Spider-Man again? To avoid all the crossover confusion, it might be possible that Sony cans Spider-Man for a while and reboots again.

7/12 Does that mean Venom is in the next Spider-Man? Would Sony lean more into Venom as the lead in their future crossovers since that doesn't have the MCU fingerprint on it?

8/12 Into the live action spiderverse? Could Sony have their own plans to bring back both versions of their original Spider-Man movies in a huge crossover event? Tom Holland wants it to happen.



9/12 Is this Sony's downfall? Does Sony swing itself into a web and take a huge hit by angering such a large fanbase?

10/12 Have you just screamed anger into a mirror? This is a stupid situation and we had it so good for so long that we should be so lucky that we even got what we had.

11/12 Forget Area 51, we should storm Sony. Seriously let's just run onto the Sony lot and protest.

12/12 If this is the end, what is next? What comes next? Are you even going to bother with what's next?