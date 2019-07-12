Culture / Entertainment
Spider-Man

Mandatory Movie Battle: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ vs. Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 2’

by Kylie Hemmert

Since 2004, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 has been revered as the best Spider-Man movie ever by critics and fans alike. The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield weren’t enough to unseat Tobey Maguire’s trilogy (minus Spider-Man 3, we don’t really count that one). In 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, fans got a taste of the new iteration of Peter Parker in the form of Tom Holland. The fresh take on the teenaged superhero was met with excitement throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many wondering if the new kid on the block would be the one to dethrone Maguire’s Spider-Man. With the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming currently in theaters, our latest Mandatory Movie Battle features the Spider-Men going head-to-head in their respective sequels as we determine the winner between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man 2. Major spoiler warnings!

Both movies take audiences on a deep, emotional dive into Peter Parker, offering a layered, compelling look at the teenager outside of his Spider-Man abilities. By itself, Spider-Man 2 stands out for what it did originally for superhero movies, and for infusing comic book elements into the film that served as special nods to comic readers. However, when compared side by side, the old school Spidey doesn’t hold up to the new generation of Peter, with Holland easily taking the trophy as the best live-action Spider-Man we’ve ever had.

Overall Winner: Spider-Man: Far From Home

