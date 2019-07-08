RANKED! The Beatles of Biggest Budgeted Movies

1. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

If Star Wars: The Force Awakens helped fans of the franchise remember what they loved about Star Wars, Rian Johnson’s sequel gave it new life. Johnson understood that the series could not continue to copy off itself, making more or less a worse version of the same sort of movie ad nauseam. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he made the riskiest, most personal Star Wars film not made by Lucas himself. The film ruffled many feathers in the process, but for a lot of existing fans, it was well worth it—and it likely brought many new fans into the fold as well.

Budget: $268 million in 2019 USD