Dumbass Meth Dealer Arrested After Crashing Into Cop Cars In Easiest Drug Bust Ever

Pro tip: If you’re transporting 600 pounds of crystal meth in your vehicle, drive safely. Seems commonsensical enough, but this didn’t occur to 28-year-old Australian idiot Simon Tu. He was behind the wheel of a Toyota HiAce packed with $145 million in drugs when he rammed his van into not one but two cop cars.

Tu tried to flee, but the cops caught him an hour later – and uncovered cardboard box after cardboard box filled to the brim with methamphetamines in his van.

“This would be one of the easiest drugs busts that NSW Police has ever made — incredible, absolutely incredible,” Detective Glyn Baker of the Ryde Police said after the accident.

The previously convicted drug courier has been sentenced to six years in prison for his latest crime. Even Tu’s lawyer seemed baffled by his client’s incompetence, describing Tu’s behavior as “negligent and shambolic.” (Which doesn’t really make sense, but sure is original.)

“His driving is what gave it all away, and his role was to drive, so that in some sense it was a hopeless execution of the task he was asked to perform,” the attorney said.

So far, Tu hasn’t ‘fessed up to where the drugs came from or where they were going. Something tells us he might be getting high off his own supply and probably doesn’t remember anyway.

Cover Photo: New South Wales Police

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.