Meanwhile in Florida: Two Men Hide Drugs in a Bag Labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

Are they idiots or innovators? Two men from Florida were recently pulled over for speeding. One of the men had an active warrant, which gave officers reason to search their car. During the search, officers came across a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.” Upon further inspection, they saw that the bag in question was, in fact, full of drugs. Included in the bag were 75 grams of meth, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 1 gram of cocaine, 1.4 grams of GHB, and 15 MDMA pills. K9 deputies assisted the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department in the search and seizure of the bag and, even though they couldn’t read, the dogs were like, “Really?” We admire the gentlemen for being so self-aware, but when it comes to hiding your drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” we have to err on the side of they’re idiots.

Cover Photo: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

1/12 Meanwhile In Florida: Dog Hijacks Car and Does Donuts For Over an Hour (Another Holiday Miracle!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: walik (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Overly-Eager Holiday Lover Sits Atop Family’s Roof in Nothing But Underwear, Christmas Drills in Progress For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: RapidEye (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Police Ask Man to Quit Calling About His Stolen Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: kali9 (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Pulls Machete After Getting Rejected for Date (Imagine What He Does When He Gets Cheated On) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: ilze79 (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CREATISTA (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Loses Card Game, Sets Winner’s Car on Fire With Him Inside (As You Do) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Roy McMahon (Getty Images)

7/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn’t Planning on Leather Seats For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Westend61 (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Andreas Krumwiede / EyeEm (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Warehouse Worker Crashes Forklift, Smashes Window, Gets Naked (Not Necessarily in That Order) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: txking (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ed Freeman (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.