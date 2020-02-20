Fun / Weird News
Meanwhile in Florida: Two Men Hide Drugs in a Bag Labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

by Nick Perkins

Are they idiots or innovators? Two men from Florida were recently pulled over for speeding. One of the men had an active warrant, which gave officers reason to search their car. During the search, officers came across a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.” Upon further inspection, they saw that the bag in question was, in fact, full of drugs. Included in the bag were 75 grams of meth, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 1 gram of cocaine, 1.4 grams of GHB, and 15 MDMA pills. K9 deputies assisted the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department in the search and seizure of the bag and, even though they couldn’t read, the dogs were like, “Really?” We admire the gentlemen for being so self-aware, but when it comes to hiding your drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” we have to err on the side of they’re idiots.

Cover Photo: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

