Living / Life Hacks

Your iPhone Can Weigh Drugs (And 7 Other Handy Uses For Degenerate Phone Addicts)

by Ken Franklin

Police in North Carolina became iPhone gurus recently when they discovered an unconventional trick hidden away within their iPhones. They quickly took to social media to let the public know of their discovery by inviting customers who may have been shortchanged by unscrupulous purveyors of illicit goods to come down and have their drugs properly weighed using the iPhone drug scale function. Surprisingly, no one came. So we thought we’d sweeten the deal by releasing a second public announcement of iPhone hacks to help drug users achieve their goals. For the degenerate phone addict or burgeoning kingpin, these tricks of the trade can really take your smartphone skills from juvenile detention to maximum security.

Photo: chabybucko (Getty Images)

