FBI Discovers Pineapples Full of Cocaine, Who Says Produce Can’t Be Fun?

If you ever needed a reminder of why pineapples are the best party fruit, this story of a mega FBI drug bust is ripe for you. It involves a port in Spain, a fake encryption app, and 1,600 kilos of Ecuadorian cocaine stuffed inside delicious piñas.

In a case straight out of the movies, FBI informants slipped cooked cell phones into the hands of 12,000 unsuspecting criminals around the world. The phones contained a high-tech encryption app that allowed criminals to communicate the details of their operations without a trace. Or so they thought.

In reality, the encryption software known as ANOM was a fake app developed by the FBI to secretly monitor the goings-on of criminals from here to Bangkok. Over the course of the past year, the feds intercepted 20 million messages from professional lawbreakers involved in everything from drug trafficking to murder plots in an operation codenamed Trojan Shield (which, yes, sounds exactly like a condom).

Using their horde of intel, the FBI working with international police networks, and were able to seize major drug shipments to Hong Kong, Spain, and Belgium, totaling a whopping 100,000 pounds of cocaine. As if we needed another reminder the proverbial they are always listening, access to these criminal conversations also led to 800 arrests, the seizure of 55 luxury vehicles, and the capture of $48 million in international currencies.

Right about now you’re probably thinking to yourself it’s a good time to visit your local police auction to get a great deal on a Lamborghini. Unfortunately, none of the arrests were made on American soil. So while you won’t be driving home in the supercar of your dreams anytime soon, at least your next pool party will be full of delicious pineapples. Ehem. You know, pineapples?

Cover Photo: bojanstory (Getty Images)

1/10 Pregnant Woman Posts Photo Lifting 315 Pounds, And the Jealous Instagram Trolls Come Crawling Click here for more weird news. Photo: @yanyahgotitmade (Instagram)

2/10 New Studded Condom Ensures Every Woman Gets a Stud by Technicality, We’re Just Happy to Put It On Correctly After a Year Off Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)



3/10 Meanwhile in Prison: TikToker Sneaks in For First Date With Man She Just Met Online (Wait, They Have TikTok in Prison?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: tiktok.com/@whoisjuuuuuu

4/10 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



5/10 New Study Determines Horniest Time of Day, Probably Quicker to Find Our Non-Horny Moments About Now Click here for more weird news. Photo: nd3000 (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in Ukraine: Chernobyl Vodka Made From ‘Radioactive’ Apples Seized By Customs, Americans Never Get to Have Any Fun Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cathy Scola (Getty Images)



7/10 Meanwhile in Florida: High School Photoshops More Clothing Onto Female Students’ Yearbook Cleavage, That Doesn’t Sound Like Florida Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube

8/10 Meanwhile in Spain: Missing Man Discovered Inside Dinosaur Statue, And We Discover What Some Folks Will Do to Get Their Phone Back Click here for more weird news. Photo: LLUIS GENE (Getty Images)



9/10 Meanwhile in China: Birthday Parties Banned to Promote Frugality, Hopefully Trend Lands in US Before My String of Summer Gatherings Click here for more weird news. Photo: Estradaanton (Getty Images)

10/10 Meanwhile in Chicago: Cat Fight Breaks Out at Wild Sox-Cardinals Game, America’s True Pastime Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.