Bartender Approved: Belly-Pleasing Beers to Pair With Lip-Burning Spicy Foods

The bleak winter months are a great time to add a little spice to your meals. Kick up your food by adding some extra seasoning or a jolt of hot sauce. Fight the winter blues by noshing on some extra spicy chicken wings or jalapeno-covered nachos instead. But don’t wimp out and wash it down with a glass of milk. Opt for beer, but not just any brew. Some beers have no place being paired with spicy foods while others shine. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers to pair with lip-burning, spiced up grub. Check out all of their answers below.

Photo: Eric Futran – Chefshots (Getty Images)