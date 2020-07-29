Living / Food & Drink

The Best Beers to Pair With Your Wings For National Chicken Wing Day

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: grandriver (Getty Images)

July 29 is a special day for fans of finger foods who don’t worry about getting hot sauce all over their arms and potentially clothing. That’s because this is the date when we celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. The day when, even though Andrew Cuomo disagrees, it’s OK to eat a plate of boneless or regular wings as a meal. But, to truly enjoy your hot sauce-slathered meal, you’re going to need to wash it down with the right beer.

Lucky for you, we’re experts at picking the best frosty, frothy, thirst-quenching, and sometimes palate-cleansing beers to pair with saucy, spicy chicken wings. Check them all out below.

RANKED! The Best Beachy Beers to Pretend You Actually Took a Vacation This Summer

Mandatory Summer: How to Grill the Perfect Kebabs

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.