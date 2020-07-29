The Best Beers to Pair With Your Wings For National Chicken Wing Day

Photo: grandriver (Getty Images)

July 29 is a special day for fans of finger foods who don’t worry about getting hot sauce all over their arms and potentially clothing. That’s because this is the date when we celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. The day when, even though Andrew Cuomo disagrees, it’s OK to eat a plate of boneless or regular wings as a meal. But, to truly enjoy your hot sauce-slathered meal, you’re going to need to wash it down with the right beer.

Lucky for you, we’re experts at picking the best frosty, frothy, thirst-quenching, and sometimes palate-cleansing beers to pair with saucy, spicy chicken wings. Check them all out below.

1/8 Cigar City Jai Alai Jai Alai is one of the most well-respected IPAs on the market and a perfect beer to drink while you munch on fiery chicken wings. The citrus punch from the 7.5 percent IPA is the perfect counter to the spice of the wings. Photo: Cigar City

2/8 21st Amendment El Sully This 4.8 percent Mexican-style lager is already a perfect summer beer. It only makes sense that it would also pair perfectly with spicy, saucy chicken wings. You’ll probably enjoy more than one of these crushable beers in one sitting. Photo: 21 st Amendment



3/8 New Belgium Fat Tire Sometimes, instead of pairing your wings with a lighter beer, you’d rather kick it into an extra gear with a beer with a little more character. That’s why this 5.2 percent amber ale with its toasted malts and subtle sweetness works so well to compliment the heat. Photo: New Belgium

4/8 Pure Formless Reflection This murky, hazy IPA is chock full of hops like Nelson, Mosaic, and Hull Melon Hops. At 6.9 percent you might not consider it to be crushable, but it really is. That and the floral and citrus nature of the hops and the juiciness pair perfectly with spicy chicken wings. Photo: Pure



5/8 Karbach Lil' Chela If you’re looking for a light beer that will help temper the heat of your favorite chicken wings, don’t go with one of the large, mass-produced brands. Grab a light, refreshing, and totally crushable Lil' Chela. Photo: Karbach

6/8 Lagunitas IPA Sometimes, when it comes to wings, you want to pair heat with heat. That is, the dry, bitter, floral hops in the Lagunitas IPA will work in unison with the spicy sauce your wings are slathered in. Photo: Lagunitas



7/8 Founders Mas Agave Mas Agave is a different beer. It’s barrel-aged imperial lime gose and it pretty much tastes like a margarita because it was aged in tequila barrels. Since we already love drinking margaritas while we eat spicy Mexican food, it only makes sense that this beer works perfectly with spicy wings. Photo: Founders

8/8 North Coast Scrimshaw There’s a reason this fresh, crisp pilsner is a favorite of brewers and drinkers alike. This 4.5 European-style pilsner is dry and subtly hoppy and pairs perfectly with the spiciest wings. Photo: North Coast

