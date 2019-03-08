Living / Food & Drink
Bartender Approved: The Best Irish (And Not-So-Irish) Stouts To Drink In Honor Of St. Patrick’s Day

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Sam Burnett Photography (Getty Images)

As if we needed another reason to drink beer, St. Patrick’s Day is in a little over a week. We’re not sure the founders of St. Patrick’s Day had this in mind when they made it a holiday, but it’s become the biggest drinking holiday this side of Mardi Gras (it helps that it’s right after Mardi Gras). Every bar and pub, especially the Irish ones, will be serving up your favorite beer with green food coloring (for whatever reason). Various Irish beers like Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, and Beamish will be flowing freely and there’ll be an abundance of Irish whiskeys like Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, and Kilbeggan.

Even if you aren’t donning green clothes from toes to toque, you’re probably also going to indulge in some Irish foods. Whether it’s bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, or just a giant chunk of aged Irish cheddar, you’re going to need to wash it down with something. Your best choice is the aforementioned beer, specifically stout.

But, since “everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” you also don’t need to feel bad if your favorite stout isn’t from the Emerald Isle. Bartenders don’t discriminate, either; some enjoy Irish stouts, while others just like stouts in general. Check out some of their favorite stouts for the big day below.

