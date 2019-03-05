Everyone’s Irish At These New Pop-Up Pubs On St. Patrick’s Day

It doesn’t matter if you have zero percent Irish ancestry, you’re an honorary Irish person on St. Patrick’s Day. So says the myriad novelty T-shirts touting that “everyone is Irish” during the mid-March holiday. It doesn’t matter where you live or what your genealogy says about you, you can enjoy stouts, Irish whiskeys, corned beef, and cabbage, and even green beer all while adorned in bright green T-shirts, hats, and even potentially culturally insensitive leprechaun beards. This revelry usually happens every March 17 at Irish pubs (and similar bars). But this year, Tullamore D.E.W. and IrishCentral have decided to take the idea that everyone is Irish a step further.

That’s because the well-known Irish whiskey brand is launching what they’re calling “IrishCentral’s O’Everyone St. Patrick’s Day Celebration For All.” They’re doing this by transforming well-known non-Irish bars and restaurants across the country into rebranded Irish pop-up pubs with new names, logos, and menus. This will all take place for the whole of St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 15 – 17).

“As the leading Irish digital media company in the U.S., we are proud to share our culture and partner with these versatile bars and restaurants, all representing new and unexpected St. Patrick’s Day destinations for our readers to reinterpret our country’s traditions,” Michelle Hanley, Manager of Brand Partnerships at IrishCentral. “America is quickly becoming a melting pot of ex-pats from all over the world, and we feel that O’Everyone reflects the fact that today you’re you, but on St. Patrick’s Day, you can be an adopted member of the Irish community.”

If you want to visit one of these pop-ups, they’ll be located in four different cities. Check them out:

1/4 New York City Chef JJ Johnson’s Caribbean/American South restaurant Gibson + Luce will be transformed into O’ Johnson’s. French Champagne bar Flute Bar will be turned into O’Flute’s. Indian/Australian restaurant Babu Ji will become O’Babu Ji’s. Photo: Eloi_Omella (Getty Images)

2/4 Los Angeles Santa Monica Mexican restaurant Gilbert's El Indio will become O’Gilbert’s. Indian restaurant Bombay Beach will be transformed into O’Bombay’s. Malibu hot spot Gladstones will become O’Gladstones. Hollywood’s Spare Room cocktail lounge will become O’Spare Room. Photo: Ron_Thomas (Getty Images)

3/4 Boston Boston’s well-known Tiki bar Tiki Rock will become O’Tiki Rock. Southern food eatery Loretta’s Last Call will become O’Loretta’s. Menotomy’s grill and tavern will become O’Menotomy’s. Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

4/4 Chicago Mexican restaurant and nightclub El Hefe will become O’Hefe. Bub City’s Country Western Honky Tonk will become O’Bub’s. BIG Bar at the Hyatt Regency will be transformed into O’BIG’s. Photo: Mlenny (Getty Images)